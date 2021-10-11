The Mets’ rotation started strong in 2021, wasn’t the same without deGrom

After manager Luis Rojas had his option declined and was offered a role elsewhere in the organization, it appears numerous other Mets coaches will have a similar fate. According to multiple reports, New York is continuing a major shakeup within the coaching staff, as hitting coach Hugh Quattlebaum and assistant hitting coach Kevin Howard, who both took over after Chili Davis was fired earlier this season, are in talks to stay with the franchise, but in other roles come next season. According to MLB.com’s Anthony DiComo, pitching coach Jeremy Hefner is also in talks with the front office about staying with the organization, either in his current role as pitching coach or in another.

MLB ・ 8 DAYS AGO