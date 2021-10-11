The Mets’ rotation started strong in 2021, wasn’t the same without deGrom
The story of the 2021 Mets rotation is one best told in two parts. In the first half of the season, the team’s core of starting pitchers was the best in baseball, at least statistically speaking. It was fortified by three pitchers who were performing at the top of their game and were incredibly fun to watch. In the second half, injuries, fatigue, and general regression resulted in the rotation essentially falling apart, which coincided with the team’s second half collapse.www.chatsports.com
