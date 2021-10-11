CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

The Mets' rotation started strong in 2021, wasn't the same without deGrom

Cover picture for the articleThe story of the 2021 Mets rotation is one best told in two parts. In the first half of the season, the team’s core of starting pitchers was the best in baseball, at least statistically speaking. It was fortified by three pitchers who were performing at the top of their game and were incredibly fun to watch. In the second half, injuries, fatigue, and general regression resulted in the rotation essentially falling apart, which coincided with the team’s second half collapse.

Related
2021 Mets Report Card: Jacob deGrom, RHP

Primary Stats: 15 G, 92 IP, 7-2 W/L record, 1.08 ERA, 0.55 WHIP, 146 K, 13.27 SO/BB .364 BA (as batter in 33 PA) Advanced Stats: 4.3 bWAR, 372 ERA+, 1.23 FIP, 3.0 WPA. 2020 salary: $33,500,000 ($2,500,000 signing bonus) Grade: A+. 2021 Review. Jacob deGrom entered the 2021 season...
SportsGrid

Javier Baez is out of the starting lineup for the Mets on Saturday

Javier Baez is not in the starting lineup for the Mets on Saturday, BaseballPress.com reports. The Mets are just playing out the string versus the Braves tonight. Baez has been a little cold of late, going 0-8 with three strikeouts in his last two games. Luis Guillorme will take his place on the field as he will play second base.
WFAN Sports Radio

Reports: Mets starting major shakeup with coaching staff

After manager Luis Rojas had his option declined and was offered a role elsewhere in the organization, it appears numerous other Mets coaches will have a similar fate. According to multiple reports, New York is continuing a major shakeup within the coaching staff, as hitting coach Hugh Quattlebaum and assistant hitting coach Kevin Howard, who both took over after Chili Davis was fired earlier this season, are in talks to stay with the franchise, but in other roles come next season. According to MLB.com’s Anthony DiComo, pitching coach Jeremy Hefner is also in talks with the front office about staying with the organization, either in his current role as pitching coach or in another.
Jacob deGrom and the burden of success

Before their final series in Atlanta over the weekend, the Mets chose to shut down Jacob deGrom’s rehab, ending any chance of the team’s ace returning to pitch in that series. The Mets had spent the last two-and-a-half months of the season trying unsuccessfully to rehab deGrom and his curious case of Schrödinger’s UCL, but multiple setbacks for the 33-year-old made that impossible to do before the Mets’ season sunk into total irrelevancy. With the team officially out of the playoff picture, they decided to end their attempt at speedrunning his rehab to bring him back for the final weekend of the season for no reason.
Newsday

Source: Mets won't hire Theo Epstein

The Mets’ search for a new baseball boss will not be theocentric. They already have ruled out Theo Epstein, the architect of drought-ending World Series-winning teams in Boston and Chicago, sources familiar with the situation said Wednesday. Mets owner Steve Cohen and Epstein recently chatted about the Mets’ opening for...
NJ.com

Mets' starting pitcher options for 2022 | Returning players, free-agent options for a needy rotation

Of the many questions facing the Mets during the offseason, the state of their starting rotation ranks as one of the biggest. They have the best pitcher in baseball in Jacob deGrom — when he’s healthy — but after that, there’s a lot up in the air in terms of how the Mets will fill out the remaining four spots for starting pitchers for 2022. The Mets do have two other starters under contract for next season in Taijuan Walker and Carlos Carrasco, but both had rough 2021 campaigns.
New York Post

Scouts analyze Mets rotation and the Jacob deGrom we could see in 2022

Sign up here to get Inside the Mets delivered to your inbox each Friday morning. The term “wild card” was used this week by a major league talent evaluator as he considered Jacob deGrom’s future with the Mets. The evaluator drew upon the name Clayton Kershaw and wondered whether deGrom...
chatsports.com

The Mets' bullpen was solid, if unspectacular, in 2021

Over the past decade of two, Mets bullpens have generally been very bad. Since the start of the 2012 season, Mets relievers have combined for a 4.20 ERA over the course of nearly five thousand innings, the fifth-worst ERA in all of baseball. There have been a couple of good years sprinkled in, but it’s a part of the team that has been a significant issue for a long time.
Larry Brown Sports

Giants coach's reaction to blown call goes viral

The reaction San Francisco Giants first base coach Antoan Richardson had to first base umpire Gabe Morales’ call on a check swing went viral on Thursday night. The Giants lost 2-1 to the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 5 of the NLDS at Oracle Par in San Francisco. The game ended after Morales said that Wilmer Flores went around on a check swing on a 0-2 pitch from Max Scherzer with two outs (see it here). Most people recognized right away that Morales blew the call.
ClutchPoints

Dodgers-Giants botched check swing call draws explanation from umpire

The Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Francisco Giants NLDS had a rather unceremonious conclusion. While the Dodgers seemed to have the game in hand, as San Francisco’s Wilmer Flores was down to his last strike against Max Scherzer in the bottom of the ninth, it was an umpire’s check swing call that ultimately ended the game, and in effect the season for the Giants.
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To The Craig Kimbrel News

The Chicago White Sox acquired reliever Craig Kimbrel from the Chicago Cubs at the trade deadline anticipating he would help fortify their bullpen for a World Series run. Instead, Kimbrel was a disaster on the South Side. A closer with the Cubs and throughout his big league career, the White Sox tried to use Kimbrel as a setup man.
NJ.com

Ex-Yankees slugger deserves a look if manager Aaron Boone is canned

Brian Cashman has been loyal to Aaron Boone, but what if the current Yankees manager isn’t the former player that the Yankees executive most wants running the show in the dugout?. As the Yankees get set to finalize a power structure for 2022, Boone will likely be back. But things...
FanSided

3 Brewers who won't be back after NLDS disappointment

The Milwaukee Brewers’ 2021 season has come to an end after falling to the Atlanta Braves in four games in the NLDS. Here are three players who likely won’t be back next season. The Milwaukee Brewers‘ plans to make it to the World Series for the first time since 1982...
FanSided

Watch: Dodgers fan fights the police at Dodger Stadium, and it ends really poorly

The Los Angeles Dodgers are fighting the San Francisco Giants for the NL West title and one of their fans is fighting security inside Dodger Stadium. Dodgers fans are dealing with some tough injury news surrounding Clayton Kershaw who had to leave Friday’s start early and his postseason availability is in doubt.
CBS Sports

Astros' Justin Verlander: Expected to get qualifying offer

Verlander (elbow) is expected to receive a qualifying offer from the Astros this offseason, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. Verlander could potentially have an interesting decision on his hands. If healthy, he'd almost certainly receive more than the qualifying offer, which was worth $18.9 million over one year last year. He'll enter next season as a 39-year-old coming off of Tommy John surgery, so it's much less clear what his value will be on the open market. If he rejects the offer and signs elsewhere, Houston will receive draft-pick compensation.
