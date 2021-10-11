CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

The Best Cybersecurity Strategy: Comprehensive Asset Management

By eWEEK EDITORS
eWeek
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s not a sexy, cutting-edge algorithm, but research shows comprehensive asset management is your best tool to mitigate the most commonly exploited vulnerabilities. A Joint Cybersecurity Advisory, authored by the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), the Australian Cyber Security Centre (ACSC), the United Kingdom’s National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC), and the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), presented the top 30 vulnerabilities routinely exploited in 2020. The importance of keeping software assets patched and compliant becomes abundantly clear.

www.eweek.com

Comments / 0

Related
CSO

Cybersecurity Compliance: Start With Proven Best Practices

As a security professional, you may be tasked with achieving SOC2 compliance for your organization, adopting a NIST framework, or complying with new security laws. These are just a few examples; you likely face many requirements!. Compliance with multiple policy, regulatory, and legal security frameworks and standards is challenging and...
TECHNOLOGY
ZDNet

Discover the best online cybersecurity degrees

Cybersecurity plays an integral role in many industries. From protecting proprietary data to stopping cyberattacks, cybersecurity professionals help organizations run smoothly. And an online cybersecurity degree offers a flexible route to high-paying, high-demand careers. While earning an online cybersecurity degree, learners gain the knowledge and skills required for information security...
COLLEGES
Itproportal

Best software asset management tools of 2021

The best software asset management (SAM) tools makes it easy reduce licensing costs by identifying the software licenses you own. Click the links below to go to the provider's website:. SAM software therefore allows you to put into play assets you still have rights to use, while cutting out subscriptions...
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure Security#Endpoint Security#Management System#Asset Management#Cisa#Fbi#Cis Controls#Sans
abovethelaw.com

How Litigation Finance Aligns With A Comprehensive Legal Operations Strategy

Utilizing legal operations teams to help them fire on all cylinders, they have yet to fully utilize one important tool: litigation finance. In this free white paper, our friends at Lake Whillans outline the basics of litigation finance, explore the benefits of having a legal operations strategy, and unpack how litigation finance can complement an organization’s operational goals.
LAW
pymnts

Comprehensive Spend Management Eliminates Chaos, Improves Performance

Over the past 10 to 15 years, there’s been a shift in spend management — the administration of approvals, payments and all the accounting and reporting for all non-payroll spend. Spending used to run through a procurement department, so procure-to-pay processes were the norm. Today, however, spending is more decentralized,...
ECONOMY
Forbes

How Real-World Incident Response Can Guide Cybersecurity Strategy

John Griffin Jr. is CEO & Founder of AGB Investigative Services, which provides physical security and cybersecurity services in 12 cities. Most businesses lock up for the night or otherwise secure their cash and physical location for the time when they’re most vulnerable. Yet many do not have a discrete firewall or restoration plan to protect their cyber assets. Amid a deluge of ransomware and cyber theft, owners convince themselves they’re too small a target. In fact, their lack of defense makes them easy prey. Too many businesses remain insufficiently protected against cyberattacks.
TECHNOLOGY
information-age.com

APM 4.0: Realising the value of optimised asset management

Kim Custeau, senior vice-president, APM and MES at AVEVA, discusses how optimised asset management can help to build resilience. While the world hopes for a positive path out of the pandemic, recent history has taught us not to let down our guard. The last 18 months have been a rollercoaster ride for every company, unsure about when the next supply chain crisis or staff shortage will hit and cause acute disruption to business. In this sea of uncertainty, companies need any edge they can get to help them to build resilience into their operating model.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Software
Tech Times

Knowledge Management in It – Are You Adopting the Right Strategy?

Summary: IT is a communication and knowledge-centric industry. However, as recent developments have cornered the focus of the business towards rapid innovation, organizational processes like knowledge sharing suffer a mutation effect. However, the right knowledge management strategies can minimize operational hazards. Education theorist Etienne Wenger once remarked, "Knowledge Management will...
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
The Guardian

GCP Growth and Strategy Manager

The Greater Cambridge Partnership (GCP) is responsible for transforming Greater Cambridge through a City Deal worth up to £1bn aimed at unlocking sustainable economic growth. We are looking for a Growth and Strategy Manager to take a leadership role in a new team developing and delivering the GCP’s sustainable and inclusive growth strategy, setting direction for future investment and ensuring that we deliver a lasting legacy for our current and future communities.
ECONOMY
wealthmanagement.com

Advyzon Adds Integration For Managing Held Away Assets

Account aggregation and trading platform FeeX is integrating with wealthtech provider Advyzon to facilitate advisors’ management of held away retirement, health savings and college savings accounts, according to an announcement. The improved management of held away assets is the latest instance of increased functionality at Advyzon, which has integrated with Onramp Invest to bring crypto holdings’ visibility to advisors, as well as launching a prospect portal and starting to develop its own rebalancing software all within the last 12 months.
ECONOMY
securitymagazine.com

Cybersecurity needs a significant place in the emergency management matrix

Costly, dangerous and disruptive cyberattacks are still on the rise, and the recent targeting of critical infrastructure is particularly alarming. This year alone, bad actors have unleashed digital mayhem on vital facilities and organizations between February and June, including more than 150 government agencies (mostly in the U.S.), a Florida water treatment plant and the Colonial gas pipeline.
PUBLIC SAFETY
wealthmanagement.com

Wealthiest U.S. Foundations Lean More on Diverse Asset Managers

(Bloomberg) -- The biggest U.S. charitable foundations are increasingly turning to investment firms owned by women or people of color to manage their assets. At 30 of the wealthiest philanthropies, 16.6% of funds -- more than $11 billion -- are invested with diverse-owned firms, according to a report by the Knight Foundation and the Global Economics Group released Thursday. That’s up from 13.3% last year.
ECONOMY
institutionalinvestor.com

Asset Management Industry Emerges Unscathed from the Pandemic

The global asset management industry reached an all-time high of $114.7 trillion in assets under management in 2020, according to a McKinsey report released yesterday. That made 2020 the second-best year since the financial crisis in terms of AUM growth, according to the report. It was not just driven by performance: Net new flows of assets grew at 2.7 percent in 2020, just slightly down from 2019.
MARKETS
cfainstitute.org

Gender Lens Investing: Asset Managers and Women in Leadership

Gender lens equity investing developed from a substantive body of research demonstrating the financial, risk management, decision-making, and other corporate benefits of higher levels of women in leadership (WIL). In our coverage universe at Parallelle Finance, 27 gender lens global and regional equity funds are available to individual investors. Their assets under management (AUM) totaled $3.47 billion as of 30 June 2021, reflecting a growth rate of 32% during the first half of 2021.
ECONOMY
ZDNet

Singapore tweaks cybersecurity strategy with OT emphasis

Singapore has tweaked its cybersecurity strategy to beef up its focus on operational technology (OT), offering a new competency framework to provide guidance on skillsets and technical competencies required for OT industry sectors. The revised national cybersecurity roadmap also looks to bolster the overall cybersecurity posture and foster international cyber cooperation.
TECHNOLOGY
dailynewsen.com

Online Asset Manager: Scalable Capital Expands

Scalable Capital, an online asset manager from Munich, which also operates a brokerage offering in Germany, now wants to open up three other European markets with this. The Bloomberg news agency confirmed co-chief Erik Podzuweit, that the three markets Spain, Italy and France should be connected by January at the latest. They are the most populous countries after Germany and therefore offer the most potential customers, Podzuweit explains the decision. In addition, there are only one or two strong brokers in the three markets so far. Later next year, Scalable Capital also plans to expand into Austria and the Netherlands. Fintech already operates its asset management in Austria. Gregor Brunner Editor in Business. Follow I follow.
MARKETS
securityboulevard.com

Recent Cyber Attacks Illustrate Why Your Organization Needs a Cybersecurity Strategy

The growth of the internet has been a mixed blessing. Technological advancement has spread across the globe and improved daily living. However, network connected devices and software applications provide more opportunities for hackers to steal confidential data. Information Technology (IT) staff use threat reporting to identify and map the threat landscape and identify the types of cyber threats we face today Cybersecurity teams can stay ahead of the bad actors by implementing processes to prevent and defend their data while monitoring current security trends to anticipate emerging threats.
TECHNOLOGY
Insurance Journal

Are Public, Private Partnerships the Answer to Cybersecurity’s Risk Management Problem?

The Biden Administration is increasingly prioritizing growing ransomware threats as a risk management problem, according to guests on the latest episode of The Insuring Cyber Podcast. This comes as four insurance firms — Travelers, Coalition, Resilience Cyber Solutions and Vantage Group— were among the participants in the White House summit...
POLITICS
eWeek

Architecting Cloud Workloads for Financial Reporting: Best Practices

FinOps practitioners and technical teams must begin working more closely together to factor financial reporting into their architectural designs, tagging and labelling taxonomies, and other configurations. When they do, there can be significant upside to a company. When they don’t, the consequences can be damaging. Here’s a case study that...

Comments / 0

Community Policy