The Best Cybersecurity Strategy: Comprehensive Asset Management
It’s not a sexy, cutting-edge algorithm, but research shows comprehensive asset management is your best tool to mitigate the most commonly exploited vulnerabilities. A Joint Cybersecurity Advisory, authored by the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), the Australian Cyber Security Centre (ACSC), the United Kingdom’s National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC), and the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), presented the top 30 vulnerabilities routinely exploited in 2020. The importance of keeping software assets patched and compliant becomes abundantly clear.www.eweek.com
