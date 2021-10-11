The Best Cybersecurity Strategy: Comprehensive Asset Management

Scalable Capital, an online asset manager from Munich, which also operates a brokerage offering in Germany, now wants to open up three other European markets with this. The Bloomberg news agency confirmed co-chief Erik Podzuweit, that the three markets Spain, Italy and France should be connected by January at the latest. They are the most populous countries after Germany and therefore offer the most potential customers, Podzuweit explains the decision. In addition, there are only one or two strong brokers in the three markets so far. Later next year, Scalable Capital also plans to expand into Austria and the Netherlands. Fintech already operates its asset management in Austria. Gregor Brunner Editor in Business. Follow I follow.

MARKETS ・ 8 DAYS AGO