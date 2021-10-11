CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
York County, SC

Man on the run after chase leads to crash in York County, police say

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FGlxK_0cNudbdw00
William Loewen

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — Deputies are searching for a man who crashed after leading them on a chase Monday morning in York County.

Authorities said William Loewen crashed on Highway 55 near Laurelwood Drive in Clover after he led deputies on a pursuit. He was able to run away from the crash scene and deputies are looking for him.

[ ALSO READ: Man ran red light, hit CMPD patrol car before leaving scene, police say ]

Loewen was last seen wearing a blue shirt and blue jeans and is about 5 feet 11 inches. He also may be armed.

Deputies said he’s wanted for multiple burglaries, safecracking and probation violation.

Call 911 if you see him.

(WATCH: Could red light cameras make a comeback in Charlotte?)

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WSOC Charlotte

North Carolina deputy stabbed, suspect shot to death

EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. — A North Carolina sheriff’s deputy shot and killed a man who stabbed another deputy after they were called to a home on Thursday, officials said. The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to the home around 2 p.m. following a report that the suspect was chasing a family member with a knife, according to WTVD.
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
York County, SC
Crime & Safety
Clover, SC
Crime & Safety
County
York County, SC
City
Clover, SC
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
59K+
Followers
67K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy