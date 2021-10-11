Man on the run after chase leads to crash in York County, police say
YORK COUNTY, S.C. — Deputies are searching for a man who crashed after leading them on a chase Monday morning in York County.
Authorities said William Loewen crashed on Highway 55 near Laurelwood Drive in Clover after he led deputies on a pursuit. He was able to run away from the crash scene and deputies are looking for him.
[ ALSO READ: Man ran red light, hit CMPD patrol car before leaving scene, police say ]
Loewen was last seen wearing a blue shirt and blue jeans and is about 5 feet 11 inches. He also may be armed.
Deputies said he’s wanted for multiple burglaries, safecracking and probation violation.
Call 911 if you see him.
(WATCH: Could red light cameras make a comeback in Charlotte?)
©2021 Cox Media Group
Comments / 0