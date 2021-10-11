Man on the run after chase leads to crash in York County, police say

William Loewen

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — Deputies are searching for a man who crashed after leading them on a chase Monday morning in York County.

Authorities said William Loewen crashed on Highway 55 near Laurelwood Drive in Clover after he led deputies on a pursuit. He was able to run away from the crash scene and deputies are looking for him.

Loewen was last seen wearing a blue shirt and blue jeans and is about 5 feet 11 inches. He also may be armed.

Deputies said he’s wanted for multiple burglaries, safecracking and probation violation.

Call 911 if you see him.

