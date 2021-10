TUCSON, Arizona — UArizona Jordan McCloud says he will have no problem shaking off his five-interception performance against Oregon when the Wildcats host UCLA on Saturday. "I just forget about it and move on to the next week," said McCloud, who will start for the first time at Arizona Stadium. "I can't go back and try to change what I did, or make a different throw, or throw the ball away. I have to just make sure I don't make those mistakes this week."

