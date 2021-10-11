CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Human remains found in California during search for missing NJ woman

By Joshua Rhett Miller
New York Post
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHuman remains were discovered in a California desert during a search for a missing New Jersey woman who vanished after walking away from her Airbnb, authorities said. The unidentified remains were found Saturday in rugged terrain in the open desert of Southern California’s Yucca Valley, where investigators were scouring for clues in the search for Lauren “El” Cho, 30, who was last seen leaving a rental home on June 28.

