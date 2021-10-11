CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dave Chappelle is an ‘LGBTQ ally,’ says family of late trans comedian

By Lee Brown
New York Post
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe family of a late transgender comedian at the center of Dave Chappelle’s controversial new Netflix special threw their support behind him, saying he’s a misunderstood “LGBTQ ally.”. Critics have panned Chappelle for cracking transphobic jokes in “The Closer,” which concludes with a segment dedicated to his late trans pal...

thecinemaholic.com

Who Was Daphne Dorman? How Did She Die?

Dave Chappelle is a name that has become synonymous with controversy in recent times. Often regarded as one of the greatest comedians of all time, Chappelle is known for tackling various sensitive subjects through his stand-up specials. However, instead of providing catharsis as comedy is always expected to, Chappelle’s material continues to draw the ire of some viewers, with many criticizing his comments. As a result, Chappelle’s works continue to divide the audience. The same has proved true for his most recent Netflix special ‘The Closer,’ which, like his previous special 2019’s ‘Sticks & Stones’ has landed the comedian in a conflict with the LGBTQ+ community.
The Independent

50 Cent reacts to Dave Chappelle’s controversial DaBaby joke

50 Cent has commented on Dave Chappelle’s controversial joke about DaBaby from his latest Netflix special, The Closer.Launching yesterday on the streaming service, The Closer features comedian Chappelle joking that rapper DaBaby was cancelled for making offensive remarks about gay people but not killing a man.Chappelle said: “A lot of the LGBT community doesn’t know DaBaby’s history. He’s a wild guy. He once shot a n****r and killed him in Walmart. Nothing bad happened to his career. “Do you see where I’m going with this? In our country, you can shoot and kill a n****r but you better not...
hotnewhiphop.com

Michael Blackson Takes Aim At Dave Chappelle, Says He Snitched On DaBaby

Since signing a multi-special deal with Netflix back in 2016, Dave Chappelle's stand-up comedy has transformed into a sort-of lecture series in which Chappelle ponders over a handful of hot-button issues and shares his feelings on the matters. The jokes and Chappelle's ability to spin webs interconnecting a ton of different thoughts and ideas is still there, but the information comes from a place of seeming enlightenment, as if the comedy icon can see another side of every story.
Collider

Morgan Freeman Makes Fun of Dave Chappelle in 'The Closer' Promo for Netflix Special

It’s been a long time coming, but the end is finally here. After a series of five specials on Netflix, comedian and five-time Emmy winner Dave Chappelle is giving his final say on all things America, providing his funny and provocative criticism of modern world issues while being a tad controversial. The sixth and final special, aptly titled The Closer, was released today on the streaming platform.
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

‘Shameless’ actor and comedian dies at 40

(WJW) – Actor, rapper and comedian Ricarlo Flanagan has died at age 40. Flanagan’s agent confirmed the news to Deadline. His cause of death has not been confirmed. Flanagan recently posted to Twitter about contracting COVID-19. “This covid is no joke. I don’t wish this on anybody,” he wrote. Flanagan had a recurring role on […]
Variety

‘Dear White People’ Showrunner Jaclyn Moore on Why She’s Boycotting Netflix Over Transphobic Dave Chappelle Special (EXCLUSIVE)

Jaclyn Moore has always considered Dave Chappelle one of her “comic heroes.” “His shadow is huge,” says Moore, who was a writer and showrunner on Netflix’s “Dear White People.” “He’s a brilliant goofy comedian, he’s brilliant as a political comedian. He has been brilliant for so so long, but I also don’t think because you’ve been brilliant means that you’re always brilliant.” Moore announced on Twitter and Instagram on Wednesday night that she would no longer work with Netflix after she watched Chappelle’s latest standup special, “The Closer,” which premiered on the streamer on Tuesday. In the special, Chappelle makes numerous jokes...
dayton.com

Chappelle is loving ‘being canceled’

LOS ANGELES — Backlash be darned, Yellow Springs-based Dave Chappelle is apparently basking in the glory of being canceled. The veteran comedian received a standing ovation and a raucous fireworks display at the Hollywood Bowl last Thursday, Oct. 7, during a screening of his untitled documentary — as if he hadn’t just been widely criticized for transphobic remarks he made in his new Netflix special, “The Closer.”
blackchronicle.com

Virginia Hotel Says No To Event With Pharrell Williams, Dave Chappelle

Songwriter Pharrell Williams’ relationship with Virginia Beach has broken down further after a local hotel turned down holding an event featuring Williams and comedian Dave Chappelle. Businessman Bruce Thompson, who owns the Cavalier Hotel, turned down a plan by Williams to hold an event featuring Chappelle, offering several reasons, including...
hotnewhiphop.com

Video Shows Dave Chappelle Completely Unbothered By Backlash Over DaBaby Comments

Dave Chappelle has come under some heat for comments he made in his latest stand-up special, The Closer. In an attempt to ridicule the current "cancel culture" environment, Chappelle used DaBaby's homophobic rant at Rolling Loud to explain the current state of affairs. Chappelle said that, despite DaBaby's shooting and killing of another person in a Wal-Mart, more people were upset about the "Suge" rapper's rant during the Miami music festival.
Primetimer

Dave Chappelle's The Closer stopped being fun when it started looking like something from Fox News

"Maybe you watch comedy specials to endure them, but I watch them to have a good time, and I stop watching them when that’s no longer the case," writes poet Saeed Jones, who is gay and Black, in a GQ essay. "Chappelle argues this makes me 'too sensitive, too brittle'; I just think I have better things to do than watch a standup set that could just as well have been a Fox News special. As a gay Black man, even when I’m watching a comedy special, my identity is inconveniently present. It’s so annoying; I asked my queerness to chill in the other room so I could watch The Closer in peace, but no such luck." Jones points out at the beginning of his essay that Chappelle walked away from Chappelle's Show "when he realized the white people watching him were laughing a little too hard and likely for the wrong reasons." Jones adds: "It’s clear that whatever the hell was going on in 2005, Chappelle intuited that Hollywood was trying to kill him, literally or metaphorically, and I’m Black enough to know exactly what that feels like. I cheered when he decided to save himself instead. I cheered even louder when, having saved himself, he decided to return to the stage. America might love a second-act; I love Black people who get free. Watching Chappelle contort himself to justify ashy ideas about gender, queerness and identity is harrowing, because the only thing more brutal than someone saying hurtful shit is someone saying hurtful shit moments after making you laugh, moments after cracking you up in a way that’s both fun and deeply needed, moments after making you feel like you all got free together. America has only gotten better at trying to kill me. Laughter is no joke, which makes the betrayal, years in the making at this point, all the more devastating. I feel like a fool to have rooted for Dave Chappelle for so long. Things were easier when the men who wanted to hurt me just said so at the jump." ALSO: Damon Wayans says Chappelle "freed the slaves" of comedy from P.C. culture.
