TUSCALOOSA, AL (WBMA) Starting this week, Stillman College will require all of its students and faculty be vaccinated to enter campus buildings. Dr. Tyshawn Gardner, Stillman College Vice-President of Student Affairs, says the decision is based off COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations of unvaccinated people in Tuscaloosa County. The campus has already required masks since the semester started and held several vaccination clinics to promote their safety efforts.

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL ・ 3 DAYS AGO