Stellar mining rally helps European stocks recoup losses

investing.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) - A strong rally in mining stocks on Monday boosted an index of European equities, which retraced all losses logged early in the session on worries about inflation and the upcoming earnings season. Europe's mining sector surged 3% to post its biggest daily gain in three months as iron...

www.investing.com

#European Stocks#Mining Equipment#Mining Companies#Reuters#Ironore#Pan European#Stoxx#Capital Economics#Refinitiv Ibes#The European Central Bank#British#Lloyds Banking Group#Lon#Lloy#Natwest Group
