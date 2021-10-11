CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind the Scenes of The Rattle's Secretive Artist Co-Op

By Samson Amore
The Rattle opened a studio in Silver Lake last year, which it operates as something between a startup accelerator, art co-op, coworking space and venture studio. Its goal is to rethink the way musicians and artists are compensated for creating something new or groundbreaking.

"In the music economy, artists are treated like writers of music for some label or publisher, so that the grown-ups can go and sort it out afterwards," said Chris Howard, CEO of The Rattle. "We wanted to see if we could translate the principles of startups and entrepreneurship to artists."

This week, the Los Angeles and U.K.-based creative collective announced its first investments into Los Angeles-based companies.

They include a virtual reality tour guide platform, Animas, created by musician and artist Alexandria Rowan and FINKEL, an artist group that uses film and music to encourage people to explore new cultures.

Roughly 8,000 people have applied to join The Rattle since it launched in 2018, but it's only accepted about 400 artists and white-hat hackers between the U.K. and United States, according to its program director Brittaney Bunjong.

Only about 5% of applicants are accepted into its membership program. Only about 10% of those members receive a capital investment from the organization.

"I've found having outside eyes to provide direction on my choices as an artist and entrepreneur, learning about opportunities available to me, all has been appealing," Rowan said. "The co-working part of the process and getting to hang out with like-minded people has been wonderful."

The Companies

Rowan uses virtual reality to create tours of cities for new residents and help them meet their neighbors, an effort she sees as complementary to trends exacerbated by the pandemic, when people working from home in shut-down cities opted to move to more affordable locations.

Animas will hold a demo event using its VR in October. The team will pick a small, relatively unexplored city (sadly, Los Angeles is neither) to host and showcase local artists and vendors. The event will also encourage residents to purchase local art and get active by using the technology to do an augmented reality scavenger hunt.

FINKEL's co-founders are husband and wife duo Brian and Jane Spencer, They're musicians who started a band of the same name but wanted to expand into filmmaking. After a failed attempt at recording a concert in Antarctica during the pandemic, the couple began experimenting with other ways to use film to expose local musical talent and culture.

Their first project, called "Islanders," will debut this year; it'll be a multimedia project examining the local artist culture in Mackinac Island in Northern Michigan.

A Finance Model for Artistic Provocation

The Los Angeles group is no more than 150 people who pay a $125 monthly fee to access the office space, engineering support and networking.

Howard said the Rattle doesn't make a profit from membership fees but instead takes equity in the startups it co-founds.

"The goal is to help them become financially independent," Howard said. "We deliberately shifted to an equity business model, so that if we're going in hard with members, then we will only commercially succeed when they commercially succeed -- and that's a philosophical difference between ourselves in the music business."

Eligible startups will receive funding from The Rattle for the first year of their operations plus access to its studio and creative space at the historic Mack Sennett Studios in Silver Lake. The Rattle declined to provide details on funding.

"We did so many experiments with how to finance an artist early on, so that they can be a great artist and a great business builder at the same time," Howard said, adding that musicians are forced into making money in only one or two significant ways: selling the rights to reproduce the music, or performing. "But if you establish your own company right from the very beginning and build that company as your artist's brand, you can enter any industry you want," he said

Howard told dot.LA it'd been testing the model for about two years before making investments, thought it has helped launch or develop 40 companies to date, he said.

"We partner with specific members in our community who we believe are making the most provocative or the most challenging projects and we co-found a brand new company," Howard said.

The Rattle has raised $3.5 million to date and is backed by Crowdcube, the Future Fund, London-based Dig Ventures and European investment firm LeanSquare. Former Virgin Music managing director Steve Lewis and Outrun Ventures Partner Chris Adelsbach also backed The Rattle as angel investors.

dot.LA

What It's Like to Turn Yourself Into a Hologram

Standing in a Century City WeWork, I watched as an eerily lifelike hologram was beamed in and silence filled the room. Once a technology reserved for theater, holograms have become cheaper and more accessible for the masses. So as Zoom became the default office during the pandemic, WeWork turned to ARHT media to create work and conference spaces that didn't require everyone to jam in.
LOS ANGELES, CA
dot.LA

Techstars Gears Up for Its Los Angeles Startup Showcase

Techstars' 2021 class of Los Angeles startups graduates this week as the accelerator comes to a close with its Demo Day. The 12 companies will show off their work, which ranges from a stroke-detecting wristband made by Alva Health to a social network for stock traders called Cheres and Renno, an app for home renovations. If you're about to go to small claims court and need help filing paperwork, there's an app for that, too – Techstars also backed PeopleClerk, which uses its system to help California residents file in any one of the state's 58 counties.
LOS ANGELES, CA
dot.LA

LA Venture: Pritzker’s Matt McCall Advice to VCs on Managing Crisis: ‘Put on Your Own Mask First’

On this episode of the L.A. Venture podcast, hear Matt McCall discuss his journey into entrepreneurship and wearing life like "a loose sweater." McCall is well-known to the L.A. venture community as a partner at the Pritzker Group. The company came from a very large family office, which owned The Hyatt, Royal Caribbean and the Marmon group, among others.
LOS ANGELES, CA
dot.LA

Clash App Takes on TikTok and YouTube

Before there was TikTok, the long since defunct Vine was the short social media platform. Now one of Vine's founders and one of its creators are pushing to build a new video app to help creators make money easier than they can on TikTok or any of the other crowded social media apps.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
dot.LA

Edtech Curious Cardinals Taps College Students for Mentorship and Expands the Notion of What a Course Can Be

Audrey Wisch was teaching English to a member of Stanford's custodial staff who didn't speak English when the seeds for her edtech company were planted. A Stanford freshman majoring in history at the time, she had never taught before, but quickly realized it came easily. When the pandemic hit she wanted to continue teaching, so she tutored a high school student online.
COLLEGES
dot.LA

The Pandemic Left Offices Full of Unused Tech and Students Without Digital Access. Then reWerk Stepped In.

During the pandemic, California schools and nonprofits found themselves in desperate need of technical equipment to stay connected to their communities, clients and students. Meanwhile, hundreds of thousands, if not millions, of laptops, monitors and keyboards began collecting dust in tech offices across the state after Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered office workers in non-essential roles to stay home.
PUBLIC HEALTH
dot.LA

Suma Wealth Raises $2 Million to Help Latinos Manage Money

Even as the Latino middle class grows, the wealth gap persists. A typical white family has five times more wealth than Latinos. Suma was founded nine months ago by CEO Beatriz Acevedo with the goal of bridging the Latinos wealth gap. A seasoned tech entrepreneur who founded Latino-focused entertainment company...
ECONOMY
dot.LA

This Foodtech Startup Just Got $2.5 Million to Make Bagels Better

Better Brand CEO and founder Aimee Yang wants to make it safe for carb and calorie-obsessed foodies to eat bagels. The Los Angeles startup is focused on modified enzyme technology, which helps the brand increase shelf life stability, enhance flavor and texture of the bagel. Better Brand plans on using its proprietary processes to create other products in the future.
LOS ANGELES, CA
dot.LA

Hollywood Strike Date Set: What You Need to Know About IATSE’s Oct. 18 Deadline

Tens of thousands of entertainment workers are on the cusp of striking against the trade group that represents Disney, Netflix, Apple and other industry giants. Union members will walk off of sets and onto picket lines starting on October 18 at 12:01 a.m. Pacific, unless an agreement is reached on a new contract, the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE) warned today.
MOVIES
