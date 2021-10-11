CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fulton County, GA

2 Fulton County elections workers fired for allegedly shredding voter registration applications

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25CsBP_0cNuciZY00

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Fulton County Elections Director has fired two employees who are accused of shredding paper voter registration applications.

Richard Barron said that 300 applications related to municipal elections were shredded within the last two weeks.

Barron said other elections workers spotted the two employees shredding applications and alerted their supervisors.

State law requires election officials to preserve elections documents related to primary or general elections for 24 months after the election.

Fulton County Commission Chairman Robb Pitts immediately reported the case to the office of Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis for investigation. Barron has also referred the actions of the employees to the Secretary of State’s Office.

“Elections are the most important function of our government,” said Chairman Pitts. “We have committed to transparency and integrity.”

Pitts also issued a statement praising Barron’s actions, calling them proactive and transparent. He added that “any attempt to portray it otherwise is more spin from desperate politicians seeking to malign Fulton County for political gain.”

An investigation showed that the employees may have checked out batches of applications for processing but they shredded some of the forms. Fellow employees reported the incident to their supervisor Friday morning. The employees, who have not been identified, were fired the same day.

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger called on the U.S. Department of Justice to look into the allegations.

“After 20 years of documented failure in Fulton County elections, Georgians are tired of waiting to see what the next embarrassing revelation will be,” Raffensperger said. “The Department of Justice needs to take a long look at what Fulton County is doing and how their leadership disenfranchises Fulton voters through incompetence and malfeasance. The voters of Georgia are sick of Fulton County’s failures.”

It’s unclear what criteria the employees used to select the ballots that were shredded.

Officials held a news conference on Monday but did not answer questions from reporters. No additional information was provided.

Anyone who tries to vote in an upcoming election but is not registered will be able to vote on a provisional ballot, and further investigations will follow.

Fulton County and other counties across Georgia are preparing to begin early voting on Tuesday.

Any Fulton County resident who has questions may contact the Fulton County Department of Registration & Elections at 404-612-7030.

Comments / 5

Angela Domenick
2d ago

this just goes to show there is fraud and there has been for centuries !!! demoncrats should be scared !!! that's why they are fighting so hard to keep it hidden !!! fake just like Biden and Harris !!!

Reply
5
North Ga user
3d ago

Now tell me there wasn't fraud in the presidential election! It was a lot more wide spread than anyone wants to admit!

Reply
5
Related
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Southern Baptist leader resigns amid abuse review division

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — (AP) — A top Southern Baptist Convention administrator is resigning after weeks of internal division over how best to handle an investigation into the denomination’s response to sexual abuse reports. Ronnie Floyd, president and CEO of the SBC’s Executive Committee, announced his departure Thursday in a statement...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Seattle police staffing woes prompt emergency dispatch plan

SEATTLE — (AP) — Seattle’s police department is sending detectives and non-patrol officers to respond to emergency calls because of a shortage of patrol officers. The department on Wednesday moved to the emergency officer dispatching scenario because of the staffing crunch. The police union leader said he fears things will get worse because of COVID-19 vaccine mandates but the city's mayor urged the small percentage of holdouts to get the shot, noting officers are already required to show proof of other vaccines.
SEATTLE, WA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Ex-Dominion worker's attorneys fight for defamation suit

DENVER — (AP) — President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign, top campaign attorneys and conservative media outlets recklessly spread an uncorroborated report that a former security director for Dominion Voting Systems tried to fix the 2020 election for Joe Biden, the ex-employee’s attorneys argued Thursday. Eric Coomer's lawyers asked a Denver...
DENVER, CO
Comments / 0

Community Policy