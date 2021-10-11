CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NC Republicans aren’t fooling anyone with dig at Durham elections

By The Editorial Board
Raleigh News & Observer
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDespite Republicans’ claims over the last year, instances of voter fraud are incredibly rare. Maybe North Carolina Republicans haven’t gotten the memo. On Thursday, state representative Jeff McNeely (R-Iredell) and a handful of other Republican state House members who call themselves “the Freedom Caucus” said they would select one of North Carolina’s 100 counties to inspect their voting machines and determine whether they were connected to the internet during the 2020 election. They “randomly selected” Durham County — a Democratic stronghold with large Black and Latino populations.

