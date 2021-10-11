Call Of Duty: Vanguard And Warzone Season 1 Start Date And Details

New details on the campaign for the upcoming Call of Duty: Vanguard have been released, per a blog post on the Call of Duty website, along with a new cinematic story trailer. Call of Duty: Vanguard’s story, which will be told from multiple points of view, starts in media res and puts players in the role of a fresh-faced recruit Operator for Task Force One during its mission to infiltrate a heavily armed U-boat complex in Germany. Locked away in the facility is Axis intel concerning something code-named Project Phoenix, and Task Force One has to retrieve the information before it’s smuggled out. Project Phoenix is overseen by Nazi Officer Hermann Wenzel Freisinger, the game’s central antagonist.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO