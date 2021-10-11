CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Call Of Duty: Vanguard And Warzone Season 1 Start Date And Details

By S.E. Doster
Gamespot
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCall of Duty Season 6 is live and set to wrap up Black Ops Cold War's post-launch content, so with just weeks until Call of Duty: Vanguard's release, here's what we know and can speculate about the upcoming game's first season of content. We expect what would have been Warzone Season 7 to instead see a change in numbers to coincide with the launch of Vanguard Season 1, although we're still awaiting official confirmation from Activision.

www.gamespot.com

Comments / 0

Related
totalgamingnetwork.com

Season Six of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone launches October 7

Season Six marks a huge turning point in the Black Ops Cold War and Warzone storylines, as players will experience the epic conclusion of not one but two major events: the finale of Black Ops Cold WarZombies, and the groundbreaking near-destruction of Verdansk. And that’s just scratching the surface. Season...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Mountain Dew and Doritos packages now have double XP codes for Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone

It’s the most wonderful time of the year. A new Call of Duty is on the horizon and now you can get double XP from Mountain Dew and Doritos once more. The Dew and Doritos campaign has begun again, with specially marked packages of the tortilla chips and sugary soda offering “dual XP,” meaning both double XP and double weapon XP, in Call of Duty: Warzone and Vanguard after the latter is released on Nov. 5.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

Call of Duty Warzone Season 6 Patch Notes Reveal the End of the Verdansk Map

The end of Verdansk is approaching and massive changes are being made to the Call of Duty Warzone Season 6 map. After sharing initial patch notes detailing what’s planned as part of today’s update, developers Raven Software have also confirmed that this will be the last season with Verdansk. Fans...
VIDEO GAMES
attackofthefanboy.com

Call of Duty: Warzone Update 1.43 Patch Notes (Season 6)

Update 1.43 has arrived for Call of Duty: Warzone and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. This is the Season 6 update for Call of Duty: Warzone, adding several new weapons, balance changes, and more to the game. This season brings multiple map changes to Verdansk, including the destruction of the Stadium and Downtown areas. This is the final season for Verdansk, as Call of Duty: Vanguard will bring an entirely new map to the battle royale game later this fall. Here’s everything new with Call of Duty: Warzone update 1.43.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Activision#Cold War#Warzone Season 7#Vanguard Season 1#Verdansk#The Call Of Duty Season#Warzone Pacific#Raven Software#Call Of Duty Vanguard
gamepur.com

Call of Duty: Vanguard campaign story trailer details each protagonist and their shared mission

New details on the campaign for the upcoming Call of Duty: Vanguard have been released, per a blog post on the Call of Duty website, along with a new cinematic story trailer. Call of Duty: Vanguard’s story, which will be told from multiple points of view, starts in media res and puts players in the role of a fresh-faced recruit Operator for Task Force One during its mission to infiltrate a heavily armed U-boat complex in Germany. Locked away in the facility is Axis intel concerning something code-named Project Phoenix, and Task Force One has to retrieve the information before it’s smuggled out. Project Phoenix is overseen by Nazi Officer Hermann Wenzel Freisinger, the game’s central antagonist.
VIDEO GAMES
PlayStation LifeStyle

Ricochet Anti-Cheat is Call of Duty’s Internally Developed Solution for Would-Be Warzone and Vanguard Cheaters

“Cheating in Call of Duty is frustrating for players, developers, and the entire community.” The many teams of people at Activision, Raven, Sledgehammer, and all of the Call of Duty developers know that cheating is a plague on the game for everyone. After years of efforts to combat the issue, Activision has now revealed its full internally developed Call of Duty anti-cheat solution: RICOCHET Anti-Cheat.
VIDEO GAMES
TechSpot

Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone will receive kernel-level anti-cheat tech this year

Forward-looking: Kernel-level driver-based anti-cheat methods are a concern for privacy-conscious PC gamers, and yet they continue to grow in popularity across an increasingly wide variety of new and existing titles. Valorant was one of the most notorious games to include kernel-level anti-cheat technology known as "Vanguard", but now, Call of Duty: Warzone and Call of Duty: Vanguard (confusing, we know) are receiving similar tech.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Does Call Of Duty: Vanguard Have Cross-Play?

Call of Duty: Vanguard releases this November, and it will be available on both last-gen and current-gen systems in addition to PC. With so many platforms available, this could have caused an issue in the past with fragmenting the community. Cross-play, however, eliminates this issue and takes down the barriers between different console and PC ecosystems.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Call of Duty
NewsBreak
Call of Duty: Warzone
NewsBreak
Halloween
Gamespot

Call of Duty Cheaters Hit With Ricochet | GameSpot News

In this video, DeVante talks about Activision revealing details for Call of Duty’s Ricochet anti-cheat system that will launch alongside Call of Duty: Vanguard on November 5. These new security features will also arrive with the Vanguard-themed Pacific map coming to Call of Duty: Warzone later in the year. DeVante...
FIFA
Gamespot

Call Of Duty: Vanguard Zombies Trailer Leaks Early By Accident

The Call of Duty: Vanguard Zombies trailer has been leaked early through a YouTube ad, giving viewers a first look at the mode ahead of its official announcement later today. Like the previously released teaser trailer, the video is set to a remix of Billie Eilish's "Bad Guy." The video showcases soldiers fighting against hordes of undead and ends with the proclamation, "A new chapter of warfare is about to begin."
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Live-Action FMV Battle Royale Game Gets New Details, Release Date

These days, it feels like every game developer has dipped a toe in the battle royale genre originally popularized by PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, but Wales Interactive's take on the genre is truly unique. With PUBG initially inspired by movies like The Hunger Games and the titular Battle Royale, FMV game Bloodshore is taking the genre back to its roots by creating a battle royale "interactive movie."
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Call Of Duty: Vanguard Studio Sledgehammer Opens New Office In The UK

Sledgehammer Games, the developer behind this November's Call of Duty: Vanguard, is opening a new office, its first in the UK. After establishing offices in Melbourne, Australia (2019) and Toronto, Canada (2021), Sledgehammer is now opening an office in Guildford, United Kingdom. Liz Wyle, a former director of product development...
VIDEO GAMES
epicstream.com

SBMM, or Skill-Based Matchmaking, in Call of Duty: Warzone, Vanguard, Black Ops Cold War, and Modern Warfare Explained

Tech & Games Editor, Manager of Tech Section Longtime tech & games writer. Former Tencent gaming analyst. If you’ve been on Epicstream before, you may know we’ve published articles on why SBMM, or skill-based matchmaking, is in modern Call of Duty games when matchmaking worked differently in older games in the franchise as well as on why SBMM is such a controversial, confusing subject for Call of Duty fans.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Battlefield 2042 Hazard Zone Mode Officially Revealed, And It's Not A Traditional Battle Royale

Following many teases and some leaks, EA and DICE have now formally announced Battlefield 2042's Hazard Zone mode, and it is not a battle royale (but also it sort of is). In Hazard Zone, you play in a four-member squad and your objective is to locate and retrieve data drives that have fallen from satellites. You'll scour the landscape for these drives as you fight against AI combatants and other teams of human players trying to do the same thing.
VIDEO GAMES
egmnow.com

Call of Duty: Vanguard Zombies revealed

Activision has revealed Call of Duty: Vanguard Zombies with a debut trailer that brings the occult into World War II. Treyarch, the studio that originated Call of Duty’s zombies modes in World at War, is developing the mode in partnership with Sledgehammer Games. The real-life, documented interests that the Nazi...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Halo Infinite Competitive Multiplayer Mode Detailed, Gameplay Footage Released

In a video on the Halo YouTube Channel, featuring commentator Andy Dudynsky talking with former Halo pro Sal Mohanan and Infinite lead multiplayer designer Andrew Witts, and a blog post on Halo Waypoint, 343 revealed new details about Halo Infinite's competitive modes. In competitive, every player starts with battle rifle...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

3 New Minecraft Mobs Revealed For Fan Vote | GameSpot News

Three new mobs have been announced for the Minecraft Live fan vote and include the Glare, Allay, and Copper Golem. The Glare assists with finding dark areas, the Allay collects items for you, and the Copper Golem loves to press copper buttons and can turn into a statue over time. You can vote on your favorite mob during Minecraft Live on Saturday, October 16th.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy