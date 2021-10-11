Call Of Duty: Vanguard And Warzone Season 1 Start Date And Details
Call of Duty Season 6 is live and set to wrap up Black Ops Cold War's post-launch content, so with just weeks until Call of Duty: Vanguard's release, here's what we know and can speculate about the upcoming game's first season of content. We expect what would have been Warzone Season 7 to instead see a change in numbers to coincide with the launch of Vanguard Season 1, although we're still awaiting official confirmation from Activision.www.gamespot.com
Comments / 0