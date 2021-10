Members of a trans employee-resource group within Netflix are planning a walkout for October 20 to protest the company’s handling of concerns over transphobic content in Dave Chappelle’s latest comedy special, The Closer. After the special debuted on October 5, Netflix suspended three trans employees for attending a director-level meeting (and reversed the suspension after the media reported on it). Then, on October 8, CEO Ted Sarandos issued an internal memo (which was obtained by Variety) in which he defended the entertainment company’s decision to stream The Closer: “I recognize, however, that distinguishing between commentary and harm is hard, especially with stand-up comedy which exists to push boundaries,” he wrote. “Some people find the art of stand-up to be mean-spirited but our members enjoy it, and it’s an important part of our content offering.”

