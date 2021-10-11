IBM, Raytheon Intend To Develop Artificial Intelligence, Cryptographic, Quantum Solutions

The following is a guest post by Whitney Levandusky, Supervisory Copyright Claims Attorney in the Office of the General Counsel. Artificial intelligence (AI)—machine learning systems set to accomplish tasks—has captivated the public, filled headlines, and prompted new and broad policy discussions. AI, however, is nothing new, with the term “artificial intelligence” coined in the 1950s. Research and investment in AI rises and falls through “summers” and “winters,” but you can see the pull of AI problems and solutions in such wide-ranging applications as government administration—the U.S. Postal Service implemented a machine learning system to read handwritten mailing addresses in 1997—and entertainment—an AI system has won Jeopardy, and the topic is a central concern in a Steven Spielberg movie.

