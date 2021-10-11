IBM, Raytheon Intend To Develop Artificial Intelligence, Cryptographic, Quantum Solutions
International Business Machines Corp (NYSE: IBM) and Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE: RTX) have agreed to strategic collaboration to develop advanced artificial intelligence, cryptographic and quantum solutions for the aerospace, defense, and intelligence industries. The financial terms of the arrangement were not disclosed. The companies seek to crack once-unsolvable challenges by...www.benzinga.com
