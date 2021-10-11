Miguel Bizzoto of Onancock

Michele Angelo (Miguel) Bizzotto died October 4, 2021. Miguel did not even want an obituary, but agreed if it was kept short and to the point. Since he always refused to tell his age in life, we are honoring his wishes in death — he was ageless. He is survived by his wife Colleen Cajetan Killeen; daughters, Kelly Killeen-Bizzotto Moore (Christopher) and Eleonora Bizzotto; sisters, Teresa Bizzotto and Angela Bizzotto Ortiz; and daughter-in-law, Jacquelyn Cashwell Bizzotto; and numerous grandchildren. He is predeceased by his father, Luigi Ignacio Bizzotto; mother, Maria Lopez; sister, Azucena Ester Bizzotto; and son, Justin Killeen-Bizzotto.