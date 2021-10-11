CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Onancock, VA

Miguel Bizzoto of Onancock

shoredailynews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMichele Angelo (Miguel) Bizzotto died October 4, 2021. Miguel did not even want an obituary, but agreed if it was kept short and to the point. Since he always refused to tell his age in life, we are honoring his wishes in death — he was ageless. He is survived by his wife Colleen Cajetan Killeen; daughters, Kelly Killeen-Bizzotto Moore (Christopher) and Eleonora Bizzotto; sisters, Teresa Bizzotto and Angela Bizzotto Ortiz; and daughter-in-law, Jacquelyn Cashwell Bizzotto; and numerous grandchildren. He is predeceased by his father, Luigi Ignacio Bizzotto; mother, Maria Lopez; sister, Azucena Ester Bizzotto; and son, Justin Killeen-Bizzotto.

shoredailynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Eye Opener: Former President Bill Clinton hospitalized

Former President Bill Clinton is in the hospital in California where his spokesman says he is on the mend following a non-COVID-related infection. Also, how is TikTok impacting America’s kids? All that and all that matters in today’s Eye Opener. Your world in 90 seconds.
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Onancock, VA
Local
Virginia Obituaries
City
Onley, VA
NBC News

British lawmaker stabbed while holding meetings with constituents

LONDON — A veteran British lawmaker was stabbed Friday while holding regular meetings with constituents, his office said. Police said they arrested a man and recovered a knife. They didn't name the victim, but the office of Conservative lawmaker David Amess, 69, confirmed that he had been stabbed during meetings at a Methodist church in Leigh-on-Sea, a coastal town east of London.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#The Red Cross Blood Bank#P O Box 164

Comments / 0

Community Policy