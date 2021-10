Maine is one of few states in the country that still prohibits hunting on Sundays. Is it time to do away with this rule?. Hunting is a hugely popular tradition in Maine. It's woven into our heritage. It's also big business in Maine, especially for rural areas that tend to be strained economically. According to an article published by the National Rifle Association Institute for Legislative Action, Maine is one of 11 states in the country that still bans Sunday hunting. While other states have limitations on Sunday hunting, Maine and Massachusetts are the only states that currently have an outright ban. The rule stems from "blue laws" that restrict or ban certain Sunday activities.

MAINE STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO