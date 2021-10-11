Coastal Carolina’s Likely, Texas State’s Tupou, Troy’s Buce earn Sunbelt Weekly Accolades

(Sr., TE – Cambridge, Mass.) Chanticleers senior Isaiah Likely became the first player in Coastal Carolina history and the first tight end in Sun Belt history to catch four touchdown passes in a single game. The Cambridge, Mass., native also set new career highs with eight catches, 232 receiving yards and four touchdowns in the 52-20 win at Arkansas State. Likely’s 232 receiving yards are the second-most in Coastal Carolina’s 19-year history and the third-most in the Sun Belt’s 21-year history.