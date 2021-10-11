Whitmer announces $1 million in support of officers and public safety across Michigan
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Governor Whitmer announced on Monday that police agencies across the state of Michigan will be receiving funding to boost public safety initiatives. The Michigan State Police Department was awarded awarded a large grant in support of the de-escalation training through the United States Department of Justice’s Community Policing Development De-Escalation Training Program.www.abc12.com
