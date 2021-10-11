North Country Healthcare announces leadership changes

An in-depth look into the Definition of Quality of Medical Care and current Misconceptions around its True Essence. Quality is relative, as every person has its perception of a better service or a good. Even the same person may or may not characterize the quality as being perfect objectively for somebody else, while at the same instant, he- or she may see it not so good subjectively. The concept of quality becomes even more intricate when applying it in the healthcare domain and medical practice. For that reason, we open the door to so many questions once we start bundling the quality and value of a medical service based on the set factors or criteria, such as country X has better healthcare than country Y, or doing A entails better care for everyone.

