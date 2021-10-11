Steve Hutchinson on Chiefs’ Trey Smith: ‘He’s fantastic’

If you want a professional opinion of how Kansas City Chiefs rookie guard Trey Smith is performing this season, you couldn’t do too much better than Steve Hutchinson. A former NFL guard, Hutchinson was drafted in the first round by the Seattle Seahawks back in 2001 with the 17th overall pick. Hutchinson was pretty good in college at Michigan, winning a National Championship in 1997 and nabbing Big Ten Offensive Lineman of the Year in 2000, as well as All-American honors. In the NFL, Hutchinson landed himself seven Pro Bowls, was a 5x First-team All-Pro, and a 2x Second-team All-Pro. He was also named to the NFL’s All-Decade team. Oh yeah, and in 2020, he was inducted into the Hall of Fame.