There are plenty of types pot pie recipes that you can enjoy, but chicken pot pie has to be one of the most popular of its kind. However, if you are a pescatarian or don't love chicken as much as tuna, then we have just the recipe for you! This tuna pot pie casserole is like a chicken pot pie, but the chicken is swapped for canned tuna. It's a total comfort dish, and it tastes fantastic. The casserole is topped with biscuits and it has peas and corn as well as a great gravy. Let us tell you — there's a whole lot to love about it! Another great thing is that the meal takes just 30 minutes to make, so that you can whip it up in a snap!

RECIPES ・ 11 DAYS AGO