CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Labor Issues

Possible Kaiser Permanente strike is one step closer

By Kristian Foden-Vencil
opb.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThousands of Kaiser Permanente health care workers are a step closer to going on strike. The vast majority of members of the Oregon Federation of Nurses and Health Professionals union voted to authorize the action in balloting over the last few days. The vote doesn’t mean there’ll definitely be a strike. But the union can now declare one. And it can tell Kaiser administrators on the other side of the bargaining table that 96% of union members who voted support a strike.

www.opb.org

Comments / 0

Related
CBS LA

Kaiser Permanente Places 2,200 Unvaccinated Workers On Unpaid Leave

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Kaiser Permanente has suspended thousands of its employees who have not yet been vaccinated. The Oakland-based healthcare company says 2,200 of its workers were placed on unpaid leave as of Oct. 1. They have until Dec. 1 to either get vaccinated job or risk losing their jobs permanently. LOS ANGELES, CA – NOVEMBER 13: General views of Kaiser Permanente Los Angeles Medical Center on November 13, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by AaronP/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images) Kaiser made it a requirement for all employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19 on Aug. 2. At that time, Kaiser said 78% of its...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KGO

Thousands of Kaiser Permanente employees suspended following vaccine mandate

Kaiser Permanente announced thousands of its employees across the country have been suspended after choosing not to get vaccinated. The hospital reports that 2,200 of its nationwide employees have been placed on unpaid administrative leave as of October 1. The suspensions are impacting two percent of Kaiser's entire U.S. workforce.
KTLA

Thousands of Kaiser health care workers in California, Oregon overwhelmingly authorize strike

More than 24,000 nurses and other health care workers at Kaiser Permanente in California and Oregon have overwhelmingly authorized a strike, threatening to walk out over pay and working conditions strained by the coronavirus pandemic. Kaiser, one of the nation’s largest health care providers, has proposed a two-tiered wage and benefits system that would give […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
CBS San Francisco

Kaiser: 2,200 Employees Suspended For Skipping Vaccine; More Than 92% Workers Vaccinated

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — More than 2,000 Kaiser Permanente workers who elected to not receive the COVID vaccine have been suspended without pay, according to the health care provider. Kaiser Permanente said more than 92% of its employees have been vaccinated, up from 78% when the company’s vaccination requirement was initially announced on August 2. According to Kaiser, each suspended worker has until December 1 to get vaccinated. “As of October 4, just over 2,200 have not responded to our vaccine requirement, and have been put on unpaid administrative leave across the country,” Kaiser said in a statement. “We hope none...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Organized Labor#Labor Unions#Mental Health#Kaiser Sunnyside Rn#Covid
KESQ News Channel 3

Southern California Kaiser Permanente union members vote to authorize strike

Unions representing thousands of Kaiser Permanente health care workers in Southern California said today their members have voted to authorize a strike, which union officials say would likely "cripple" the health care giant's operations. The United Nurses Associations of California/Union of Health Care Professionals said 96% of 18,209 participating members working at Kaiser Permanente's Southern The post Southern California Kaiser Permanente union members vote to authorize strike appeared first on KESQ.
LABOR ISSUES
beckershospitalreview.com

Possible strike looms for 28,000 Kaiser workers in Southern California

Nurses and other healthcare workers have voted to authorize a strike at Kaiser Permanente in Southern California, according to a union news release. The vote covers 21,000 registered nurses, pharmacists, midwives, physical therapists and other healthcare professionals represented by the United Nurses Associations of California/Union of Health Care Professionals, as well as 7,000 members of United Steelworkers. It does not mean a strike is scheduled. However, it gives bargaining teams the option of calling a strike. Unions representing the workers would have to provide a 10-day notice before striking.
LABOR ISSUES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Labor Issues
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Kaiser Permanente
nwlaborpress.org

Kaiser courting massive strike

The votes leave no question: Workers at Kaiser Permanente are ready to strike. Oregon Federation of Nurses and Health Professionals (OFNHP) announced Oct. 11 that 90% of its 3,400 Kaiser members voted and 96% of them authorized a strike. The same day, United Nurses Associations of California/Union of Health Care Professionals and United Steelworkers Local 7600 announced that they too voted to authorize a strike, which would involve 31,000 Kaiser workers in Southern California.
LABOR ISSUES
beckershospitalreview.com

Risk of nurses leaving too high to mandate vaccine, says Ballad Health CEO

Many healthcare workers are vaccinated against COVID-19, but others are refusing to do so as part of their employers' requirements. As a result, hospitals and health systems have lost employees, and one healthcare executive said a mandate could cost his 21-hospital system too many nurses. "We have about 6,000 nurses...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Hillsboro News-Times

Knudson and Hurst: Measure 110 started strong, but Oregon still has an addiction crisis

Monta Knudson is executive director of Bridges to Change. Tera Hurst is executive director of the Health Justice Recovery Alliance.Oregon voters made history in November 2020 when they voted Measure 110 into law to increase addiction recovery and harm reduction services across the state. Now, Oregon is writing the playbook on how to transition from criminalizing addiction to treating it as a health issue. This past summer the Legislature approved early funding of Measure 110 services. The swift action resulted in an immediate infusion of more than $30 million into Oregon's strained behavioral health system. Seventy organizations in 26 counties...
opb.org

Oregon still lacks crisis standards of care in hospitals

The overwhelming impact of the delta surge almost brought down Oregon’s health care systems and raised a question the state still hasn’t answered. Who gets priority for health care when there’s not enough to go around? OPB’s Amelia Templeton tells us about the politically and ethically charged issue of what’s called “crisis standards of care.”
EatThis

These 5 States Have "Out of Control" COVID

Cases of COVID-19 have begun to decline nationwide, and some health experts say the surge driven by the Delta variant seems to have peaked. But some states are bucking the national trend and are dealing with large increases in new cases and hospitalizations. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy