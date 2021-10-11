Possible Kaiser Permanente strike is one step closer
Thousands of Kaiser Permanente health care workers are a step closer to going on strike. The vast majority of members of the Oregon Federation of Nurses and Health Professionals union voted to authorize the action in balloting over the last few days. The vote doesn’t mean there’ll definitely be a strike. But the union can now declare one. And it can tell Kaiser administrators on the other side of the bargaining table that 96% of union members who voted support a strike.www.opb.org
