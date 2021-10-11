CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jersey City, NJ

NJ voter registration deadline is Tuesday. What to know about early voting, elections

Asbury Park Press
Asbury Park Press
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

New Jersey voters are heading to the polls in November, and there are some important deadlines coming up. The deadline to register to vote in the upcoming general elections, which most notably include the gubernatorial race between Gov. Phil Murphy and Republican challenger Jack Ciattarelli, is Tuesday, Oct. 12. So if you're looking to have your say but you're not yet registered, time is running out.

www.northjersey.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Irvington, NJ
City
Denville, NJ
City
Blairstown, NJ
State
Tennessee State
City
Cranford, NJ
City
Pennsville Township, NJ
Jersey City, NJ
Government
City
Bayonne, NJ
City
Lambertville, NJ
City
Bridgeton, NJ
City
Jersey City, NJ
City
Roselle, NJ
State
New Jersey State
City
Sewell, NJ
City
Bridgewater, NJ
City
Elizabeth, NJ
City
Kearny, NJ
Jersey City, NJ
Elections
City
Woodbridge Township, NJ
City
Sayreville, NJ
City
Hoboken, NJ
Asbury Park Press

NJ leaders recall times they faced racial profiling by law enforcement

A Black Essex County dentist driving a luxury car said he was stopped more than 100 times by police in the 1990's. He never received a ticket. A Black state assemblywoman, approached by a trooper at a Garden State Parkway rest stop, felt targeted and uncomfortable when the trooper accused her of littering, though there was no trash around her car. That woman went on to become New Jersey’s first Black lieutenant governor.
NEWARK, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Voter Registration#Early Voting#Election Day#Nj#Republican#Ciattarelli#E Jimmie#Mays Landing Library
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Asbury Park Press

New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Connecticut launch joint gun violence effort

74% of guns recovered in New York crimes were brought in from elsewhere. Weapons flow to NY along the "Iron Pipeline" from Southern states often. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul on Thursday described new measures the state will take to help curb gun violence, a crisis that swelled during the pandemic and pushed Hochul's predecessor to declare a state of emergency.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Asbury Park Press

Asbury Park Press

Neptune, NJ
7K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The Asbury Park Press covers local news in Monmouth and Ocean counties and throughout New Jersey. Got a news tip? E-mail it to newstips@app.com.

 https://app.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy