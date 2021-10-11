Las Vegas Raiders vs Chicago Bears: 3 things we learned in Week 5

The Chicago Bears will battle the Las Vegas Raiders, where Chicago is looking to build some momentum against a talented Las Vegas team. The Bears are coming off a Week 4 win against the Lions, where there was plenty to be encouraged about on offense and defense. The offense looked the best it has all season with new play caller Bill Lazor, who established the run and allowed Justin Fields to air things out deep. The defense allowed just 14 points, came up with some big stops, had two takeaways and four sacks.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO