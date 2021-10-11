West Virginia Hive Network Welcomes Stephanie Sanders as Regional Business Advisor

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – On a typically busy afternoon at First U.S. Linen in Opa-Locka, machines are humming as workers move huge bins of linens through each stage of the laundering process.
The commercial laundry company provides service to restaurants and small boutique hotels in the tri-county area.
Odette Trigo owns First U.S. Linen in Opa Locka (CBS4)
Odette Trigo is the owner.
“We provide linen rentals for restaurants. Napkins and tablecloths, and we do launder linen for hotels as well,” Trigo explained.
Trigo was born in Chile, raised in Brazil, and came to Miami 20 years ago.
The graduate of business school always knew she wanted...
