West Virginia Hive Network Welcomes Stephanie Sanders as Regional Business Advisor

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Supply chain issues remain front and center as consumers find fewer products on the shelves. In an exclusive interview seen only on KDKA, political editor Jon Delano asked Vice President Kamala Harris what the government is doing about it. Empty shelves for consumers and missing parts for local manufacturers — it all adds up to inconvenience and now an inflation rate of 5.4 percent in September. Delano: What can you and the administration do to alleviate these problems in western Pennsylvania and throughout the nation? Harris: It’s a big issue for western Pennsylvania, throughout the nation, and actually a global issue....

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO