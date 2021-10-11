CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clyde Edwards-Helaire to ‘miss a few weeks’ with sprained MCL

By Juan Cisneros
 3 days ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire will be sidelined for some time after suffering a sprained MCL in the loss to the Buffalo Bills Sunday night.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the former LSU running back will miss a few weeks after the injury was determined to be less severe than it was immediately thought to be.

Early in the third quarter of Sunday night’s home loss to the Buffalo Bills, Edwards-Helaire had to be helped off the field due to a left knee injury.

CEH caught a short pass from Patrick Mahomes that he took for a first down. After getting tackled, he did not get up.

Turnovers, penalties and big plays hurt Chiefs, again

Fellow running back Darrel Williams and wide receiver Tyreek Hill helped Edwards-Helaire off the field as he struggled to put weight on his left leg.

The Chiefs now will turn to Williams and offseason signing Jerick McKinnon to line up in the backfield as they look to get back to winning ways.

This season, Williams has carried the ball 26 for 99 yards and 2 touchdowns. He has added 7 catches for 45 yards coming our of the backfield.

McKinnon has yet to see a consistent amount of snaps this season. He carried the ball for the first time in the loss to Buffalo and rushed for two yards.

The former San Francisco 49ers running back has caught all three of his targets this season for 27 yards.

The Chiefs travel to Washington D.C. to take on the Washington Football Team on Sunday.

