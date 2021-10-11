Murders of Lawyer, Journalist Spark Calls for Crackdown on Organized Crime in Netherlands

Two more men have been arrested in connection with the murder of the journalist Lyra McKee who was shot dead in 2019.The men, aged 44 and 53, were arrested in Derry on Friday morning under the Terrorism Act and have since been taken to the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Serious Crime Suite at Musgrave police station in Belfast for interview.Ms McKee, 29, was killed in the city in April 2019 as she observed rioting in the Creggan area.Three men have already been charged with the murder of Ms McKee and another four have been charged with rioting and associated offences, the latest two arrests bringing the total to nine.Across her career, Ms McKee frequently wrote about the consequences of The Troubles and was a prominent figure in campaigning for equal marital rights.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 14 DAYS AGO