Boxing Meets ‘Pong’ In ‘Sucker Punch VR’ On SteamVR & Quest
Slip on your super-powered boxing gloves and punch bricks to the beat of a thumping soundtrack. There’s no denying the popularity of the VR rhythm game genre. Titles such as Pistol Whip, Supernatural, Ragnarok, and of course Beat Saber remain some of the most-played VR games among players at the moment, with more arriving almost every day. As a result, it can be difficult for new VR rhythm games to set themselves from the pack. In order to really stand out in this category of VR, you need to offer something truly unique; something that doesn’t feel like a carbon copy of other successful titles.vrscout.com
