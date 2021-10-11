CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Body discovered in home not far from Bladenboro

By Bladen Journal
Bladen Journal
Bladen Journal
 3 days ago
BLADENBORO — Discovery of a body in a home on Lawrence Brown Road has started an investigation by the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office.

The discovery was made Monday morning by a person wishing to remain anonymous who called the Bladen Journal office in Elizabethtown. The Sheriff’s Office was notified immediately with information.

Lawrence Brown Road is not far from Center Road’s intersection with N.C. 211.

Sheriff Jim McVicker said the body would be sent to the chief medical examiner’s office in Raleigh. He indicated it was possible the death was of natural causes.

