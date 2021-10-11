How local college students can score free Browns tickets

The Cleveland Browns and Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine (LECOM) are giving away free game tickets to college students who stop by a local Discount Drug Mart location.

LECOM will give away a pair of tickets to the first 50 students who show their college ID at a weekly selected Discount Drug Mart store.

The Olmsted Falls store on Columbia Road is this week’s location.

Week 7-Broncos (Oct. 21)



Tickets available on Oct. 18 at DDM located at 12575 Chillicothe Road in Chesterland

Week 8-Steelers (Oct. 31)



Tickets available Oct. 25 at DDM located at 765 Alpha Drive in Highland Heights

Week 11-Lions (Nov. 21)



Tickets available Nov. 15 at DDM located at 8500 Mentor Avenue in Mentor

Week 14-Ravens (Dec. 12)



Tickets available Dec. 6 at DDM located at 725 East 200th Street in Euclid.

Week 15—Raiders (Dec. 19)



Tickets available Dec. 13 at DDM located at 6148 Dunham Road in Maple Heights

Week 18-Bengals (Jan. 9)



Tickets available Jan. 3 at DDM located at 655 Portage Trail in Cuyahoga Falls.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here , and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.