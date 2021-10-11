GPs are merely at the vanguard of the new war against work
Welcome to the new world of work: part-time, flexible hours, working from home, yet with a wage packet big enough to support your lifestyle. It sounds great: work-life balance for all, with more time to spend with the kids (or the exercise bike). You can work as much – or as little – as you please. Some are even campaigning for the five-day full-time working week to be cut to four days, for the same salary obviously.www.telegraph.co.uk
Comments / 0