GPs are merely at the vanguard of the new war against work

Can I congratulate Gaby Hinsliff, as she really stood in a GP’s shoes, understood their problems, and suggested a treatment ahead (GPs have become the new fall guys for government failures, 15 October). In fact she behaved as our GPs do now, whether they “see” patients on email, phone, internet video or in person. I spent my last years as a GP running down corridors to see as many patients as possible. I spent my weekends “seeing” them on the internet. I retired to save my life. I am back helping because the Conservative government has so defunded and degraded general practice (intentionally) that without our retired NHS nurses and doctors returning, we would be in chaos instead of a crisis.

