BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Leading the Baltimore Ravens back from a 22-3 deficit against the Indianapolis Colts, quarterback Lamar Jackson put on what head coach John Harbaugh described as “one of the greatest performances I’ve ever seen.” Jackson’s dazzling final line in the 31-25 overtime win: 37-for-43 for 442 yards and 4 touchdowns, along with 62 yards on the ground. But that only scratches the surface of how epic Jackson’s night was, and how amazing he’s been through the first five games of the 2021 season. Here are nine stats that paint a more complete picture. Jackson’s 442 passing yards set a Ravens record...

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO