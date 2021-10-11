CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Apparel

Stadium Goods Taps Bape for First Sneaker Collab

By Obi Anyanwu
WWD
WWD
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yE3K7_0cNuX3lV00

Click here to read the full article.

Stadium Goods has teamed with Bape to launch its first sneaker.

The New York City-based sneaker and streetwear marketplace has been established as a purveyor of sneakers for over five years, but this marks the first release of its own design.

More from WWD

The two new styles, retailing for $315 online at Stadium Goods, feature dual branding on Bape’s low-top Bapesta style and new “Sk8 Sta” sneakers, both in neutral gray tones. The style retains its star logo on the side, as well as the number 93 on the ankle, a nod to Bape’s birth year.

“Bape is an iconic, legendary brand that instantly rings bells,” said Greig Bennett, Stadium Goods’ vice president of brand creative and head designer. “Stadium Goods started from a love of sneakers and came up in sneaker culture, so partnering with Bape was a natural fit. We’ll absolutely have more collabs in the future.”

Bennett said this launch is a precursor to other projects it plans to offer in 2022, adding that this “has been a huge year for us with the debut of the Stadium line and the continuing momentum of our overall apparel offering,” he said. “This Bape collaboration is a preview of what’s to come in 2022.”

Stadium Goods launched its Stadium apparel line in March. The marketplace dabbled in apparel in late 2019, offering select pieces from the line at Fred Segal. Since its launch, the line dropped an Eco Sweats Collection of apparel made in Los Angeles of Ecocycle materials and yarn from Spain’s Bella Lloréns mill and a limited-edition collection with Los Angeles artist Erin D. Garcia.

Comments / 0

Related
PopSugar

Allow Lori Harvey to Introduce You to the Velvet Cutout Crop Top of Your Going-Out Dreams

While out for an evening with Justine Skye, Lori Harvey dressed head-to-toe in one of her best ensembles. Who are we kidding? Every outfit this woman owns gets an A+ in our book. But needless to say, her velvet orange cutout crop top was the star of the show this time around — and it also happens to retail for $112. The piece comes from London-based label Loudbrandstudios, which is founded by Jedidiah Duyile and aims to connect women to their confidence through clothing. Inspired by African culture and early 2000s silhouettes, the high-quality fabric used through all of the collections is sourced in London with comfort in mind.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
ETOnline.com

Coach Outlet Friends and Family Sale: Get Up to 75% Off Bags, Apparel, Shoes and More

If you're a fan of all things Coach, you don't want to miss out on the huge deals right now at Coach Outlet's Friends and Family Event! The online factory store is offering major markdowns across categories, including bags, wallets, shoes, clothing and more. Right now, with the offer code FRIENDS15 you can get an extra 15% off items already marked to 60% off. You can shop dresses, jackets, tees, sweatshirts and bags, including the Coach x Basquiat Collection.
APPAREL
fashionweekdaily.com

Daily News: The Second Yeezy Drop Is Here, Vittoria Ceretti Gives Rare Insight Into A Day In Her Life, Bottega Veneta’s New Journal, And More!

The second drop of Yeezy Gap is here. The Yeezy Gap sweatshirt launched today, exclusively online, in six colors. The so-called “Perfect Hoodie” is available for $90 or $70 for adults or kids, respectively, and comes in a 100% double-layered cotton. It’s reported that the rapper’s 10-year deal with Gap is worth $1billion. Not bad considering he was once a shop assistant in a Chicago Gap store as a teen himself. To really drive home the news, Gap’s official Instagram account appeared to have archived all page content on Wednesday, save for six images of the new sweatshirt.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sneaker#Design#Collab#Taps#Bapesta
WWD

Megan Fox Teams With Boohoo for Fashion Collection

Click here to read the full article. Megan Fox is bringing her much-watched style to Boohoo. The actress is teaming with the online retailer for her first fashion collaboration, a collection of 40 pieces that mimic her bold, statement-making style. Fox also teamed with her fashion stylist, Maeve Reilly, on the collection.More from WWDPhotos of the Best Men's Fashion at the 2021 EmmysMet Gala 2021 Red Carpet: All the LooksPhotos of Billie Eilish's Style Evolution “I am so excited to announce my first fashion collaboration with Boohoo,” Fox said in a statement. “I feel like I’ve really come into my own over...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Winnie Harlow Edges Up in a Leather Minidress, Crystal Tights & Stunning Platforms

Winnie Harlow ate and left no crumbs at “The Harder They Fall” premiere last night. Arriving on the red carpet in Los Angeles, the model opted for a head-to-toe Versace moment in all-black attire. Her look kicked off with a blazer-style minidress constructed from sleek leather and layered over crystal-embellished sheer tights. A sleek piece of leather attire became one of the biggest trends in 2020 — and now for fall 2021, too. Whether in the form of a jacket, coat or, in Harlow’s case, a dress too, the effortlessly cool material offers an easy way to add a glam yet edgy...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Bella Hadid Stars as a Bond Girl for MICHAEL Michael Kors x 007 Capsule Collection Campaign

MICHAEL Michael Kors and the 007 James Bond film franchise collaborated on a capsule collection of chic, classic pieces that will make you feel as though you’re a part of the world’s most savant spy crew. The MMK x 007 capsule incorporates the glamour and adventure associated with both the 007 franchise and the lifestyle brand. One of the main attractions of this collection is the 007 signature print Sadler slides. They feature the new gold and black sparkly signature print as well as the collaboration’s name imprinted into the sole. The 11-piece lineup also features pieces like a one-piece swimsuit, a...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Bella Hadid Does Oversized Streetwear in Nike Jacket and Track Pants With Go-to Asics Sneakers

Bella Hadid proved yet again that nobody can pull off oversized street style like her when the model stepped out in NYC on Tuesday a few days after celebrating her 25th birthday. She paired a white graphic T-shirt with red and blue detailing with navy blue track pants. She threw an oversized navy blue button-up Nike jacket on top and carried a white canvas tote bag. She topped off her look with vintage-looking sunglasses. The runway star finished off the sporty look with black Asics Gel-Quantum Levitrack running sneakers that she wore a few times in London over the summer. The...
APPAREL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
WWD

Designer Kika Vargas on the Power of Her Latine Identity and Crafting a Brand With Community

Click here to read the full article. As a young girl in Bogotá, Colombia, Kika Vargas had a dream of one day becoming a fashion designer. Fast-forward to today, the designer is now an industry veteran who cut her teeth at Missoni before launching her women’s ready-to-wear label in 2010. After taking a break to focus on family, the designer relaunched her brand in May 2019 with Gogoluxe (an agency that helps fashion companies with creative direction and retail strategy) and now splits her time between her hometown, New York and Madrid. The brand sits at the emerging designer price-point...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
GQMagazine

The First-Ever Eames Sneaker Collection Has Arrived

As the sneaker world has exploded the past decade, so have the collaborations. There are the usual suspects, like the red-hot fashion designers and god-like sports stars. There are the less-expected pairings, too, like Adidas enlisting actor-director Jonah Hill and professional gamer Ninja to co-sign some kicks. And then there are the Crocs. But this month marks the release of one of the more unpredicted sneaker collaborations in maybe ever: Reebok and Charles and Ray Eames.
APPAREL
WWD

Aigle Unveils First Collection by Études Studio Trio, U.S. E-commerce Relaunch

Click here to read the full article. PARIS — For French outdoor lifestyle brand Aigle, the presentation of its first designs by artistic directors Aurélien Arbet, Jérémie Égry and José Lamali — the trio behind fashion label Études Studio, who took the helm in 2020 — was not just about showcasing its updated style. It was also an opportunity to spell out the changes made since it became a purpose-driven company earlier this year, with a stated mission of “allowing each person to fully live experiences without leaving traces other than their footprints.”More from WWDInside The Mary Lane, the New West...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hiconsumption.com

Reebok Honors Design Icons with the First-Ever Official Eames Sneakers

In the fields of architecture and furniture design, few names carry as much weight as Eames. Husband and wife designer duo Charles and Ray Eames were giants of the mid-century modern era, with iconic designs such as the Eames Lounge Chair, the Eames Molded Fiberglass Chairs, and Case Study House 8, better known as the Eames House. Now, the pair’s design legacy is migrating to the world of fashion, as Reebok has teamed up with Eames Office for the first official Eames sneaker.
APPAREL
FASHION Magazine |

Heron Preston Teams Up with Zellerfeld to Create First 3D-Printed Sneaker

Designer Heron Preston has released a fully 3D-printed sneaker in collaboration with technology company Zellerfeld, the first of its kind available to the public. And suddenly, the bar for footwear everywhere has been raised to offer a sustainable and forward-thinking alternative in an industry known for its excessive waste production.
APPAREL
TrendHunter.com

Butterfly-Themed Tonal Sneakers

Patta and Nike work in collaboration to launch yet another iteration of the Air Max 1 sneaker model, this time, in a Monarch colorway update. It is also complete with hues of Pure Platinum and Metallic Silver. The shoe gives off a gray tone at the base foundation of the upper made using mesh materials.
APPAREL
TrendHunter.com

Ninja-Inspired Vibrant Sneakers

Kawasaki works in collaboration with German sportswear label adidas on a brand new ZX pack of footwear that is designed with inspiration drawn from ninjas. It features the adidas ZX 8000 sneaker model and the adidas ZX 5K BOOST sneaker. Both of the shoes are complete with bright neon hues...
APPAREL
TrendHunter.com

Sock-Fitted Running Sneakers

ASICS introduces a brand new constructional approach to its signature GEL-Quantum 360 6 sneaker model. The low-profile sneaker gets a comfort focus with the new sock-like fit throughout the entire upper. There are two colorway options that kick off with Glacier Grey or the darker iteration of Carrier Grey. It...
APPAREL
inthrill.com

Sneaker Shopping With CM Punk

The legendary and Chicago native CM Punk is the latest guest on Sneaker Shopping. He links up with Joe La Puma at Stadium Goods in New York City to talk about watching Michael Jordan at the old Chicago Stadium, wearing British Knights, writing on his news and more. Check out the latest episode above.
LIFESTYLE
TrendHunter.com

City Map-Embroidered Sneakers

Adidas Consortium introduces a new iteration of the EQT Cushion '91 that is noted for its cushioning system. It originally launched back in the 90s and this time around, it features a color palette of EQT Green, Cloud White, Core Black. There is a city map embroidered throughout most of the upper.
APPAREL
WWD

WWD

9K+
Followers
16K+
Post
526K+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy