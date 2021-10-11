Stadium Goods Taps Bape for First Sneaker Collab

Click here to read the full article.

Stadium Goods has teamed with Bape to launch its first sneaker.

The New York City-based sneaker and streetwear marketplace has been established as a purveyor of sneakers for over five years, but this marks the first release of its own design.

The two new styles, retailing for $315 online at Stadium Goods, feature dual branding on Bape’s low-top Bapesta style and new “Sk8 Sta” sneakers, both in neutral gray tones. The style retains its star logo on the side, as well as the number 93 on the ankle, a nod to Bape’s birth year.

“Bape is an iconic, legendary brand that instantly rings bells,” said Greig Bennett, Stadium Goods’ vice president of brand creative and head designer. “Stadium Goods started from a love of sneakers and came up in sneaker culture, so partnering with Bape was a natural fit. We’ll absolutely have more collabs in the future.”

Bennett said this launch is a precursor to other projects it plans to offer in 2022, adding that this “has been a huge year for us with the debut of the Stadium line and the continuing momentum of our overall apparel offering,” he said. “This Bape collaboration is a preview of what’s to come in 2022.”

Stadium Goods launched its Stadium apparel line in March. The marketplace dabbled in apparel in late 2019, offering select pieces from the line at Fred Segal. Since its launch, the line dropped an Eco Sweats Collection of apparel made in Los Angeles of Ecocycle materials and yarn from Spain’s Bella Lloréns mill and a limited-edition collection with Los Angeles artist Erin D. Garcia.