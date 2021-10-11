CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why The Entire Third Act Of The Last Duel Was Written By Nicole Holofcener

By Chris Evangelista
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen it came to writing the story from the two male perspectives of Damon and Driver's characters, Affleck and Damon took charge. But when it came time to write the film's third act, which is from Marguerite's point of view, the boys from Boston decided to turn to a female screenwriter. As a result, Holofcener ended up penning the entire third act herself. /Film attended a press conference for "The Last Duel" in which the screenwriters opened up about this unique approach.

