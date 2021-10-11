Amazon expands remote work options for many employees as pandemic persists
Amazon is offering its office employees more flexibility when it comes to returning to their worksites, CEO Andy Jassy said Monday in a blog post. Instead of trying to implement a one-size-fits-all mandate, Jassy said in-office workdays will be determined by individual team directors. Amazon expects some teams will return to the office, some will continue remote work and some will strike a balance between remote work and coming into the office.www.cnet.com
