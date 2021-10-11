CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Amazon expands remote work options for many employees as pandemic persists

By Shelby Brown
CNET
 3 days ago

Amazon is offering its office employees more flexibility when it comes to returning to their worksites, CEO Andy Jassy said Monday in a blog post. Instead of trying to implement a one-size-fits-all mandate, Jassy said in-office workdays will be determined by individual team directors. Amazon expects some teams will return to the office, some will continue remote work and some will strike a balance between remote work and coming into the office.

www.cnet.com

Comments / 0

Related
seattlemet.com

Where Does Amazon's New Remote Work Policy Leave Seattle?

One way to mark the passing of pandemic seasons has been to note the inevitable bump-backs of Amazon and Microsoft’s return-to-office dates. When our two big-tech behemoths announced they were sending their corporate employees home in March of 2020, it put every office employer on notice to do the same. Remote work was only supposed to last a few weeks initially. But as coronavirus case counts lingered, Amazon, for instance, said work from home would last until October of 2020. Then January of 2021. Then June. As vaccines rolled out, the company felt confident enough to reveal that an “office-centric culture” would await them in the fall. Blowback ensued. So it tweaked the policy: By September, the new expectation would be three days a week in office, two remote. Just kidding. The company would shoot for January of 2022 instead.
SEATTLE, WA
CNET

Amazon reportedly favors its own brands in search results

Amazon frequently places products from its own brands higher in search results than better-rated items from competitors, according to an investigation from tech news site The Markup published Thursday. The report alleges that Amazon brands and exclusive receive an "outsized portion of the top spot on search results," even though they make up a small portion of all the products examined in the investigation.
BUSINESS
CNET

Your state may have an app to store your COVID-19 vaccine card. What we found

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. Vaccine mandates are coming in, left and right. Soon, California school-aged children may be required to get the COVID-19 vaccine (but vaccine requirements aren't new). And employers, like Google, are requiring their employers to get the shot before returning to the office. But given President Biden's recent mandates, more companies may have to require proof of vaccination.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Working Remotely#Remote Work#Blog
MarketRealist

Employee Stock Options: How Do They Work in Startup Companies?

A startup company differs from a traditional company in that it doesn't build off a pre-existing business template. Facebook, for example, began as a startup, offering an innovative way for people to connect and communicate. When a startup is created, it sometimes has limited funding and will offer its investors and employees an incentive called stock options.
MARKETS
albuquerquenews.net

In policy shift, Amazon to continue remote work for staff

CUPERTINO, California: In a shift from its previous policy that employees would need to be in company offices at three days a week, Amazon announced this week it would allow many tech and corporate workers to continue working remotely indefinitely, as long as they are able to commute to the office when necessary.
CUPERTINO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
SPY

Visible Now Offers Unlimited Phone Plans for as Low as $25/Month – See the Latest Offers!

Sometimes, an offer sounds too good to be true. And right now Visible is offering unlimited data phone plans on a 5G network for just $40 a month. Better yet, if you sign up with friends or family, you can knock that price down to as low as $25 per month. When you sign up or switch to Visible wireless plans, you receive: Unlimited data Unlimited messaging Unlimited calls National 5G network 24/7 customer service Calls to Mexico + Canada included Unlimited hotspot usage And did we mention Visible is powered by Verizon’s 5G network? Basically, Visible has everything you’re looking for in a cell phone plan, plus tons...
CELL PHONES
Puget Sound Business Journal

Amazon will allow remote work to continue for most corporate employees, leaving decision to team leaders

Amazon.com Inc. (Nasdaq: AMZN) is effectively dropping its early January office reopening date, instead making it a team-by-team decision at the director level, according to an internal email shared with the Business Journal and posted to the company's blog. It's the latest departure from the company's once rigid reopening guidelines....
SEATTLE, WA
fox5ny.com

Amazon to allow employees to work mostly from home indefinitely

SEATTLE - Amazon is trying to get their employees back to the workplace by 2022, but with so many offices around the globe, they are leaving that decision to individual teams and their managers. CEO Andy Jassy wrote a message to employees grateful for their work during the pandemic. It...
BUSINESS
kdal610.com

Amazon to take team-wise approach on remote work policy

(Reuters) – Amazon.com Inc will let individual teams decide for how many days corporate employees would be expected to work from office in a week, Chief Executive Officer Andy Jassy said in a message to employees on Monday. Earlier, Amazon’s policy required for employees to return to office from Jan....
BUSINESS
Boston Herald

Ticker: Amazon eyes remote work indefinitely; Stocks trade lower on holiday

Amazon said Monday it will allow many tech and corporate workers to continue working remotely indefinitely, as long as they can commute to the office when necessary. The new policy was announced in a blog post and is a change from Amazon’s previous expectation that most employees would need to be in the office at least three days a week when offices reopen from the COVID-19 pandemic in January.
STOCKS
Crain's New York Business

Amazon softens return-to-office policy, says remote work is fine

Amazon.com Inc. will let company managers decide when corporate employees need to return to the office—if at all—shifting its earlier stance that workers should resume working from offices in January. “We’re intentionally not prescribing how many days or which days—this is for directors to determine with their senior leaders and...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Persistent Launches One of the Most Inclusive Employee Stock Option Plans in the Global IT Services Industry

80% of employees to directly participate in Company’s success as shareholders. Persistent Systems, a global leader in Digital Engineering services, announced the extension of its Employee Stock Option Plan (ESOP) to a large section of its global employee base. Persistent’s employees have been foundational to the Company’s success, and the ESOP will reward them for the resilience they have shown during the last two years. Approximately 80% of employees are expected to be covered under this plan.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy