CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Emma Corrin to Headline Knives Out-Like FX Mystery From The OA Creators

By Matt Webb Mitovich
TVLine
TVLine
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26aYZj_0cNuWulw00

Coming off her Golden Globe-winning turn as The Crown ‘s Diana Spencer, Emma Corrin is headed for a Retreat , as the star of FX’s limited series about an amateur sleuth who attempts to solve a homicide at a secluded resort.

The series will be written and directed by The OA creators Brit Marling and Zal Batmanglij, the former of which will also play a “key role.” Our sister site Deadline first reported on Corrin being cast in the lead role of Darby Hart.

Per the official logline: “ Retreat is a mystery series with a new kind of detective at the helm — a gen Z amateur sleuth named Darby Hart. Darby and 11 other guests are invited by a reclusive billionaire to participate in a retreat at a remote and dazzling location. When one of the other guests is found dead, Darby must fight to prove it was murder against a tide of competing interests… and before the killer takes another life.”

“Brit Marling and Zal Batmanglij have delivered a suspenseful story that updates the classic mystery genre with a bold new character for our times,” FX original programming chief Gina Balian said when the series was ordered. “We are thrilled that Brit and Zal and the rest of the creative team will bring this series to life with their unique points of view and care.”

Comments / 0

Related
TVLine

The Morning Show, Big Sky, Ghosts, What If...?

How can you tell the fall TV season is in full swing? Look no further than our latest Quotes of the Week compilation, which features a full 30 (!) sound bites from the past seven days of television. In the list below, we’re looking back on the week’s most memorable...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Kim Kardashian Hosts SNL, Whose Line Returns and More

On TV this Saturday: Kim Kardashian makes her Studio 8H debut, the Whose Line gang serves up laughs and Shannen Doherty stars in a remake of a Lifetime classic. Here are 11 programs to keep on your radar; all times are Eastern. TBS. MLB League Division Series. FX. Impeachment: American...
MLB
TVLine

Squid Game: 15 Questions the Finale Left Us With — Plus, Grade Season 1

The following contains spoilers from Netflix’s Squid Game. Squid Game. The Netflix hit hailing from South Korea is either something you’ve heard of but have no interest in… a show you sampled but soon realized you didn’t have the stomach for… or it was your latest binge. Across nine episodes...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brit Marling
Person
Zal Batmanglij
HuffingtonPost

Kristen Stewart Shares Her Take On Emma Corrin's Portrayal Of Princess Diana

Kristen Stewart has nothing but kind words for Emma Corrin’s portrayal of Princess Diana on “The Crown.”. Stewart, who plays the late Princess of Wales in Pablo Larraín’s upcoming film, “Spencer,” said that she “loved” Corrin’s award-winning depiction, for which the actor won a Golden Globe. “I watched it probably...
CELEBRITIES
thenerdstash.com

Emma Corrin Set to Star in FX Drama Series “Retreat”

The Emmy-winning actress from Netflix’s The Crown, Emma Corrin, will star in FX’s upcoming limited drama series Retreat. The FX series follows a gen Z amateur sleuth, named Darby (played by Corrin). At the invitation of an eccentric billionaire, Darby ventures to a remote resort along with eleven other people. When one of the guests dies, Darby takes it upon herself to prove it was foul play. The rest of the cast has not been announced for FX’s series Retreat.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Knives Out#Limited Series#Headline Knives#Fx
spoilertv.com

Retreat - Emma Corrin To Headline FX Limited Series

Coming off an award-winning turn as Princess Diana on Netflix’s The Crown, Emma Corrin has been tapped as the lead of Retreat, FX’s limited series from The OA creators Brit Marling and Zal Batmanglij. Corrin will play Darby Hart, the amateur sleuth at the center of a murder mystery set at a secluded retreat.
TV SERIES
Decider

Steve Carell Teams Up With ‘The Americans’ Co-Creators for New FX Series ‘The Patient’

Steve Carell is teaming up with The Americans creators Joel Fields and Joe Weisberg for their next show, the ten-episode FX psychological thriller The Patient. Carell will star in the half-hour limited series as Alexander Strauss, a recently widowed psychiatrist who’s kidnapped by a serial killer with a strange request: curb his homicidal tendencies. While trying to get into his captor’s head, Alexander is forced to reckon with his own repressed pain and loss in the process.
TV SERIES
E! News

Find Out Emma Corrin's Next Big TV Role Following The Crown

Watch: "The Crown": Emma Corrin & Josh O'Connor Talk Role Challenges. Gosh, we couldn't be more excited for Emma Corrin's next TV role. On Monday, Oct. 11, Deadline reported that the 25-year-old performer, who is nonbinary and uses they/she pronouns, has signed on to play the leading role in FX's next limited series, The Retreat. The new show, which comes from The OA creators Brit Marling and Zal Batmanglij, will feature Corrin as Darby Hart, a Gen Z amateur sleuth who tries to crack a murder mystery at an exclusive retreat.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
digitalspy.com

The Crown's Emma Corrin lines up new show as detective

Emma Corrin is set to lead upcoming mystery drama Retreat, from acclaimed The OA creators Zal Batmanglij and Brit Marling. Having picked up a Golden Globe earlier this year for their performance as Princess Diana in The Crown, the actor has signed up to play Darby Hart, a "Gen Z amateur sleuth" in the new limited series.
TV SERIES
TVLine

Dickinson Trailer: Can Emily and Sue Find Lasting Bliss in the Final Season?

The good news: Dickinson‘s Emily has found the love of her life. The bad news: She won’t have much longer to enjoy it. Apple TV+ has released a trailer for the upcoming third and final season of the period comedy — debuting Friday, Nov. 5 on the streamer — and though Emily and her beloved Sue are happily together now, everything else around them is going to hell. The nation is in the throes of the Civil War, with people dying left and right, and as Emily and her family and friends attend a funeral, she voices her wish to heal...
TV SERIES
TVLine

TVLine Items: Money Heist Teaser, Legends Vets Return and More

After a deadly start in Volume 1, Money Heist is upping the ante in the first teaser for the series’ dramatic conclusion. Premiering Friday, Dec. 3 with its final five episodes, Volume 2 marks the end of the heist. But before the action wraps up, the Professor will snap out of his grief-stricken stupor and come up with a plan to save the rest of the Bella Ciao bandits. “In the last few hours, I’ve lost people very dear to me,” the Professor intones in the super-amped clip. “And I won’t let anyone else fall because of this heist.” The teaser also...
TV SERIES
Variety

Hulu Series About Famous Killer Candy Montgomery Casts Melanie Lynskey as Victim Betty Gore

“Castle Rock” and “Heavenly Creatures” star Melanie Lynskey is slated to portray the victim of real-life infamous murderess Candy Montgomery in a new Hulu limited series, entitled “Candy.” She will play Betty Gore, the small Texas town teacher, wife and mother who was axed to death on Friday the 13th, June 1980 in her laundry room by her church friend. The titular killer will be played by Jessica Biel. Three-time Emmy nominee Robin Veith (“Mad Men,” “The Act”) wrote the pilot script of “Candy,” and MIchael Uppendahl will direct it. Both will executive produce. Nick Antosca (“The Act,” “Brand New Cherry...
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Daniel Craig Teases Knives Out 2: "Dare I Say It's Better?"

Last month, the highly-anticipated Knives Out sequel wrapped production. The movie will see the return of director Rian Johnson as well as Daniel Craig as Benoit Blanc with a whole new murder mystery and cast of characters. Currently, the movie is being referred to as Knives Out 2, but Johnson has made it clear that the film will likely end up having a completely different title. As for Craig, the actor has been busy promoting No Time To Die, his fifth and final James Bond film. During a recent chat with Empire, Craig reminisced about his past Bond movies and also teased a "better" Knives Out movie.
MOVIES
TVLine

TVLine

23K+
Followers
4K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

TVLine is your source for breaking news, what to watch, scoops, interviews and much more.

 https://tvline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy