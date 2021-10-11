Emma Corrin to Headline Knives Out-Like FX Mystery From The OA Creators

Coming off her Golden Globe-winning turn as The Crown ‘s Diana Spencer, Emma Corrin is headed for a Retreat , as the star of FX’s limited series about an amateur sleuth who attempts to solve a homicide at a secluded resort.

The series will be written and directed by The OA creators Brit Marling and Zal Batmanglij, the former of which will also play a “key role.” Our sister site Deadline first reported on Corrin being cast in the lead role of Darby Hart.

Per the official logline: “ Retreat is a mystery series with a new kind of detective at the helm — a gen Z amateur sleuth named Darby Hart. Darby and 11 other guests are invited by a reclusive billionaire to participate in a retreat at a remote and dazzling location. When one of the other guests is found dead, Darby must fight to prove it was murder against a tide of competing interests… and before the killer takes another life.”

“Brit Marling and Zal Batmanglij have delivered a suspenseful story that updates the classic mystery genre with a bold new character for our times,” FX original programming chief Gina Balian said when the series was ordered. “We are thrilled that Brit and Zal and the rest of the creative team will bring this series to life with their unique points of view and care.”