Editorial: The Preds losing Rem Pitlick is a symptom of an organizational problem

Last week, fan-favorite prospect Rem Pitlick was claimed off of waivers by the Minnesota Wild. It certainly wasn’t something that fans of the Nashville Predators expected to happen before the season even started. 2021-22 was the year that Pitlick was supposed to get his shot at cracking the NHL roster. He looked excellent in the ten games he played during the 2020-21 season, and he looked even better with Yakov Trenin and Colton Sissons in the preseason.