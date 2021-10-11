CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Now Has a Chief Heat Officer—and Other Cities Are Following Suit

By Dan Avery
Architectural Digest
Architectural Digest
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Climate change’s impact on urban life is on everyone’s minds these days. Are real estate developers choosing the most sustainable materials and energy-efficient technology? Will their projects withstand rising sea levels?. Although wildfires, hurricanes, and floods garner headlines, extreme heat is responsible for more deaths than all other climate-driven disasters...

Cosmos

Scorching cities: Deadly urban heat has tripled

The world is heating up, and cities are bearing the brunt of it. A new study of more than 13,000 cities has found that exposure to a deadly combination of heat and humidity has tripled since the 1980s. The trend affects nearly a quarter of the world’s population, according to...
ENVIRONMENT
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Maryland is seeing an increase in precipitation, sea level and flooding

Over the past 20 years, rainfall, flooding and sea level have increased across Maryland, according to data collected from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).  From 2000 to 2020, precipitation in Maryland increased by 2.63 inches per decade, according to NOAA. The administration also found the Northeast Atlantic region saw 100 to 150 percent […] The post Maryland is seeing an increase in precipitation, sea level and flooding appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
MARYLAND STATE
CBS LA

New Climate Models Show Much Of Southern California Underwater

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A climate centered nonprofit has shown in models how some 50 cities around the world could potentially change or even disappear as a result of climate change. “Their ability to exist into the future depends on the actions we take,” said Benjamin Strauss, CEO of Climate Central. Strauss’s nonprofit Climate Central did the research and created startling images of landmarks around the world, including a few parts of Southern California like Long Beach and Huntington Beach, being impacted by rising sea levels. The Santa Monica Pier is a landmark seen from both the ground and the skies above, but...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Miami

Florida Supreme Court Rules Against Miami Traffic Ticket Service For Practicing Law Without Authorization

MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) — A South Florida company from Miami that offered services to fight traffic tickets was practicing law without authorization, The Florida Supreme Court ruled Thursday. The founder of TIKD, Christopher Riley, is not a lawyer. Rather he created an app and a website in which people could upload photos of their tickets and the company would then hire a lawyer to fight them. “As a nonlawyer, TIKD simply lacks the skill or training to ensure the quality of the legal services provided to the public through the licensed attorneys it contracts with, nor does it possess the ability to ensure compliance with the Rules of Professional Conduct,” the court wrote. TIKD is no longer a registered corporation in Florida. The state Division of Corporations revoked that status last month. TIKD’s website is down, its Twitter account has been suspended and its Facebook page hasn’t been updated since 2018. A number listed for Riley in previous corporate filings was disconnected. (© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
MIAMI, FL
