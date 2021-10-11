CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
At this point, hate the Astros for their depth

By Erin McGarvey
Pinstripe Alley
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Houston Astros have done little to end their reputation as villains among Yankee fans. Putting aside their players’ general lack of contrition when their cheating scandal came to light, the team, like the Tampa Bay Rays, is especially annoying because of how consistently they’ve gotten the better of than New York recently. Unless the Seattle Mariners can take a big step forward, the Astros also look like they could win the American League West almost unchallenged for the near future, while the Yankees will grind in the AL East. At this point, Houston’s success at building a deep team, rather than their past scandals, is what should most bother New York fans these days.

Pinstripe Alley

Fire.Aaron.Boone.Today.

I've been a Yankees fan since my first time going to the Stadium to watch Mickey Mantle play. I've lived in Red Sox territory for decades and, for a short time, within a 5-iron of Fenway. Living here when the Yankees are swept in the Bronx by the Red Sox is, well, unpleasant. But we carry on with hope and conviction that each year will be the year we return to the Series. Imagine our bewilderment when Cash decided that Aaron Boone was manager material - no management experience to speak of, a mediocre baseball career with one notable exception, and no evidence that he can motivate players or manage a bullpen.
MLB
FanSided

Jose Altuve’s ridiculous slide proves he’s a gymnast in his spare time (Video)

Jose Altuve had an epic slide into home plate for the Houston Astros in Game 1 of the ALDS. The Houston Astros and the Chicago White Sox are battling in Game 1 of the ALDS at Minute Maid Park, except right now it’s not much of a battle. The game is unraveling quickly for the White Sox, while everything is going right for the Astros. Houston’s second baseman Jose Altuve had an incredible slide into home plate that resulted in him completely avoiding Chicago’s catcher Yasmani Grandal.
MLB
