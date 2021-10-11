JD Shaw: The Warriors have signed free agent guard Quinndary Weatherspoon, the team said. Roster count is now at 20 players.

Source: Twitter @JShawNBA

Emiliano Carchia @Sportando

Warriors sign Quinndary Weatherspoon sportando.basketball/en/warriors-si… – 3:01 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

The Golden State Warriors announced they have signed Quinndary Weatherspoon. – 1:48 PM

Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS

With Langston Galloway waived last week, Warriors bring their preseason roster back to 20 by signing G Quinndary Weatherspoon. Team announced today. – 1:48 PM

JD Shaw @JShawNBA

Golden State Warriors PR @WarriorsPR

Warriors Sign Quinndary Weatherspoon pic.twitter.com/fnlRSNioco – 1:46 PM

Now in summer league with the Nets, Weatherspoon could well earn another two-way deal with Brooklyn. One Eastern Conference scout that spoke with The Post was left impressed with the 6-foot-3 guard’s physicality and savvy play. “Yeah, Q’s great,” Ott said. “Great to have in our summer league team. Again, another downhill driver, aggressive. Just his physicality, you could see his NBA size. His NBA experience comes out at times, offensively and defensively. “We’ve asked him at times to pick up full court. He’s accepted that, bringing some of the defensive mentality that we were hoping to find in Summer League. He’s definitely shown more than capable to guard on the basketball at this level.” -via New York Post / August 15, 2021