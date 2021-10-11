Vikings' top offensive PFF grades from the win over the Lions

The Vikings made miscues throughout the game against the Lions.

Detroit even scored a two-point conversion after a touchdown to take the lead late in the fourth quarter. But due to last-minute heroics on offense and special teams, the Vikings won on Sunday to move to 2-3. Here are the Vikings’ top offensive players from the game, according to PFF:

QB Kirk Cousins

Oct 10, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings running back Alexander Mattison (25) and quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) celebrate a touchdown against the Detroit Lions during the second quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

PFF grade: 88.4

Analysis: Cousins didn’t exactly light up the stat sheet, throwing for 275 yards, a touchdown pass and an interception. He did, however, lead the game-winning drive, that was capped off by Greg Joseph’s field goal. He played well enough.

WR Justin Jefferson

Oct 10, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) catches a pass for a first down as Detroit Lions cornerback Amani Oruwariye (24) defends during the first quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

PFF grade: 80.7

Analysis: Jefferson was all over the field — in the first half of the game, anyway. The Vikings shied away from passing the ball in the second half, but Jefferson still found success. He had seven receptions on eight targets, going for 124 receiving yards.

FB C.J. Ham

Sep 19, 2021; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Minnesota Vikings fullback C.J. Ham (30) prior to the game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Billy Hardiman-USA TODAY Sports

PFF grade: 69.7

Analysis: The Vikings utilized Ham quite frequently, especially when they started running the ball so much in the second half. Alexander Mattison had a big day for Minnesota, and some of that was Ham’s doing.