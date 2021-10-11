CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Vikings' top offensive PFF grades from the win over the Lions

By Jack White
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00xjf9_0cNuWmxM00

The Vikings made miscues throughout the game against the Lions.

Detroit even scored a two-point conversion after a touchdown to take the lead late in the fourth quarter. But due to last-minute heroics on offense and special teams, the Vikings won on Sunday to move to 2-3. Here are the Vikings’ top offensive players from the game, according to PFF:

QB Kirk Cousins

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=215x73_0cNuWmxM00
Oct 10, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings running back Alexander Mattison (25) and quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) celebrate a touchdown against the Detroit Lions during the second quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

PFF grade: 88.4

Analysis: Cousins didn’t exactly light up the stat sheet, throwing for 275 yards, a touchdown pass and an interception. He did, however, lead the game-winning drive, that was capped off by Greg Joseph’s field goal. He played well enough.

WR Justin Jefferson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wbLKo_0cNuWmxM00
Oct 10, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) catches a pass for a first down as Detroit Lions cornerback Amani Oruwariye (24) defends during the first quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

PFF grade: 80.7

Analysis: Jefferson was all over the field — in the first half of the game, anyway. The Vikings shied away from passing the ball in the second half, but Jefferson still found success. He had seven receptions on eight targets, going for 124 receiving yards.

FB C.J. Ham

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=067ipF_0cNuWmxM00
Sep 19, 2021; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Minnesota Vikings fullback C.J. Ham (30) prior to the game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Billy Hardiman-USA TODAY Sports

PFF grade: 69.7

Analysis: The Vikings utilized Ham quite frequently, especially when they started running the ball so much in the second half. Alexander Mattison had a big day for Minnesota, and some of that was Ham’s doing.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports

Dalvin Cook officially out for Vikings

The Vikings’ bid to avoid an 0-3 start will take place without running back Dalvin Cook. Word on Sunday morning was that Cook would miss Sunday’s game against the Seahawks due to the ankle injury that kept him out of practice all week. Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer indicated early in the week that Cook would be playing because the Vikings need a win, but even that need was not great enough to get Cook healthy enough to take the field.
NFL
The Spun

Mike Greenberg Says 1 NFL Team Was ‘Screwed’ On Sunday

Justin Tucker made history in the Baltimore Ravens last-second win over the Detroit Lions on Sunday when he drilled a 66-yard field goal as time expired. The kick not only allowed Baltimore to escape with a necessary victory on the road, but was also the longest made field goal in league history.
NFL
The Spun

Minnesota Vikings Release Notable Running Back

The Minnesota Vikings have released third-string running back Ameer Abdullah. The seventh-year RB signed with the team’s active roster just three days ago ahead of a Week 2 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals. Before that, he served on the Vikings’ practice squad. Alongside quarterback Sean Mannion, Abdullah was elevated to...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
FanSided

Mike Zimmer reveals why he and Kirk Cousins got in a sideline shoving match

The Minnesota Vikings had a brief shoving match that featured their head coach, Mike Zimmer, and starting quarterback, Kirk Cousins, during their win Sunday. As the Minnesota Vikings were securing a 19-17 win against the Detroit Lions, Vikings starting quarterback Kirk Cousins initiated a confusing and bizarre shoving match with Mike Zimmer. The two ended up shoving each other for a few seconds and then were separated.
NFL
VikingsTerritory

Deflated after a Win? Vikings Survive Lions.

A win is a win. I’m a firm believer in that statement for professional sport. However, as Greg Joseph’s 54-yard field goal sailed through the posts, I didn’t feel much like a winner. I don’t believe myself to be “one of those negative guys” and feel like I generally try and look for the positives. I do, though, try to remain balanced, and if I think something is bad, I will call it out. The collective performance of the Minnesota Vikings in Week 5 wasn’t good enough.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Kirk
Pride Of Detroit

Bold prediction of the week: Lions running backs roll over Vikings

The Detroit Lions have been trying to establish their running game for over a decade, and it’s beginning to look like they have successfully turned it into something formidable. Jamaal Williams and D’Andre Swift have highlighted the two-man attack, with Williams doing the ground-and-pound work and Swift posing more as a third-down passing threat. Together, the two could be in for a big day against Minnesota.
NFL
ClutchPoints

2 Browns takeaways from hard-fought win over Vikings

Despite coming away with their third straight win of the season, it goes without saying that the Cleveland Browns had their offensive struggles on Sunday. Even though Nick Chubb, Kareem Hunt, and Rashard Higgins all played well, Baker Mayfield was definitely having an off day after playing lights out for the Browns the past couple of games. He had a few blown opportunities to Odell Beckham Jr. and Austin Hooper who were both wide open and would’ve kept the chains moving for the Browns.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lions#Pff#Kirk Cousins#American Football#Wr#Ham
Yardbarker

Vikings Snap Counts and PFF Notes: Offensive Line, Linebackers Struggle vs. Browns

The Vikings crashed back to earth on Sunday. The optimism that had built up from their home-opening victory over the Seahawks evaporated during an ugly, lifeless 14-7 loss to the Browns. They're now 1-3 and in full desperation mode with two more games before their bye week, leaving Mike Zimmer to once again try to convince the world that the Vikings are better than their record indicates.
NFL
brownsnation.com

News And Notes From Browns’ Week 4 Win Over Vikings

The Cleveland Browns escaped Minnesota with a win over the Vikings by the score of 14-7. This game was every bit as close as the score indicates, and there were times when spectators thought the end result could go either way. Browns offensive miscues and subpar play calling nearly became...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

5 takeaways from Bears' 24-14 win over the Lions

There’s nothing that cures the woes of a football team like playing the Detroit Lions. The Chicago Bears welcomed their division rival to town on Sunday and promptly got to work, scoring a touchdown on their opening drive and never looking back, winning 24-14 to improve to 2-2 on the season.
NFL
whtc.com

Lions continue prepping for Vikings, looking for first win of the year

ALLEN PARK, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – The Detroit Lions are looking for their first win of the season as they visit the Minnesota Vikings Sunday. Rookie offensive tackle Penei Sewell missed his second straight practice with an ankle injury. Tight end T.J. Hockenson, linebacker Trey Flowers, and running back D’Andre...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

38K+
Followers
79K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy