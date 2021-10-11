Vikings' top offensive PFF grades from the win over the Lions
The Vikings made miscues throughout the game against the Lions.
Detroit even scored a two-point conversion after a touchdown to take the lead late in the fourth quarter. But due to last-minute heroics on offense and special teams, the Vikings won on Sunday to move to 2-3. Here are the Vikings’ top offensive players from the game, according to PFF:
QB Kirk Cousins
PFF grade: 88.4
Analysis: Cousins didn’t exactly light up the stat sheet, throwing for 275 yards, a touchdown pass and an interception. He did, however, lead the game-winning drive, that was capped off by Greg Joseph’s field goal. He played well enough.
WR Justin Jefferson
PFF grade: 80.7
Analysis: Jefferson was all over the field — in the first half of the game, anyway. The Vikings shied away from passing the ball in the second half, but Jefferson still found success. He had seven receptions on eight targets, going for 124 receiving yards.
FB C.J. Ham
PFF grade: 69.7
Analysis: The Vikings utilized Ham quite frequently, especially when they started running the ball so much in the second half. Alexander Mattison had a big day for Minnesota, and some of that was Ham’s doing.
