A Holiday Album That Avoids All the Cliches? "Bah Humbug," Says Darren Criss

By Norman Vanamee
townandcountrymag.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDarren Criss, the actor and singer who co-starred in Glee for six seasons (Kurt’s dreamboat boyfriend!) and more recently won an Emmy and several other awards for his portrayal of Andrew Cunanan in The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, spent the better part of last year in a studio recording holiday songs for a new album. The experience left him in an unusual frame of mind. “You know that feeling during the holidays when everything finally slows down and you really have time to think?” he said in a chat with T&C. “It’s calm but it’s also a little wistful? Well that’s how I felt for almost 12 months and it was really great.”

