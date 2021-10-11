CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Facebook executive says comparisons to tobacco industry are misleading

By Joe Hiti
KCBS News Radio
KCBS News Radio
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PyzEq_0cNuWiQS00
Facebook logo. Photo credit GettyImages

Lawmakers have started comparing social media giant Facebook to Big Tobacco, one of the most criticized group of brand advocates in America, which the vice president of global affairs for Facebook, Nick Clegg, believes is "extremely misleading."

Clegg said on ABC's "This Week" that he is worried about the comparisons between his company and the tobacco industry.

"Well, I think it's extremely misleading analogy. Of course, we're not," Clegg said.

Clegg went on to say Facebook, unlike tobacco, brings people together.

"We're a social media app that many, many people around the world use because it brings utility, it helps small businesses, it brings joy, it brings pleasure, it connects to you with people you care and love the most," he said. "That's what Facebook is about."

Comparisons to the tobacco giants came from Senator Richard Blumental, who said during a hearing late last month that Facebook was taking a page out of "big tobacco's playbook.

He said he based that on the addictiveness of the platform and how it can impact human health.

"It has hidden its own research on addiction and the toxic effects of its products. It has attempted to deceive the public and us in Congress about what it knows, and it has weaponized childhood vulnerabilities against children themselves," Blumenthal said at the time.

Senator Ed Markey agreed with Blumenthal during the hearing, giving his own opinions, CNBC reported.

"Instagram is that first childhood cigarette meant to get teens hooked early, exploiting the peer pressure of popularity and ultimately endangering their health," Markey said in the hearing.

Within the last week, several reports have come out about Facebook, including an interview from "60 Minutes" with a whistleblower, Frances Haugen, who said she believes the social media site is dangerous.

Haugen also testified against the company, saying that it had put its own interests ahead of public safety on multiple occasions.

Haugen also shared in a tweet that she has been invited to work with Facebook to tell them what she learned while working there.

Despite this, Clegg shared on Sunday that the comparisons in the media are blown out of proportion.

"I think if there's any silver lining to this week is that maybe we can now move beyond the slogans, the sound bites, the simplistic caricatures and actually look at solutions and, yes -- and, of course, regulation," he said.

Comments / 1

Related
Business Insider

A group of nearly 50 nonprofits has launched a campaign to 'effectively end Facebook's current business model' in the wake of whistleblower testimony

Dozens of human rights organizations have started a campaign calling for action against Facebook following a week of turmoil for the tech giant. The coalition of nearly 50 nonprofits launched a new website, HowtoStopFacebook.org, on Wednesday. The organizations backing the effort include names like the Center for Digital Democracy, the Government Accountability Project, Fight for the Future, and PEN America.
CHARITIES
times-georgian.com

Ex-Facebook executive explains how they make money

Facebook's former director of monetization Tim Kendall says it's within the company's capability to improve the algorithm and crackdown on misinformation, but they don't because they won't make as much money. Watch the full interview on "This is Life with Lisa Ling."
BUSINESS
goldrushcam.com

California Attorney General Says Facebook Must Provide Answers on "XCheck" Program and Its Role in Protecting False and Misleading Information About COVID Vaccines on Its Platforms

October 14, 2021 - OAKLAND – California Attorney General Rob Bonta today joined a coalition of 14 attorneys general in requesting information from Facebook on the role its. “XCheck” program has played in protecting false or misleading content regarding COVID vaccines on its platforms. Last month, the Wall Street Journal reported that Facebook maintains a "whitelist" of high-profile users that it shields from the company’s normal enforcement process. In today’s letter, the attorneys general seek information as to whether and to what extent the XCheck program has been used to protect members of the so-called “Disinformation Dozen” – twelve individuals who are responsible for almost two-thirds of false or misleading content about COVID vaccines across social media platforms, including Facebook and Instagram.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Klobuchar Calls For Multi-Layered Approach To Protect Children On Social Media

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Minnesota lawmaker is pushing for privacy rights for children on social media. Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D) hosted a virtual roundtable discussion Thursday morning focusing on Facebook and Instagram’s impact on young users. The senator spoke with parents to hear their concerns on privacy and content, as well as how tech companies profit from their children’s data. Facebook has been under fire after a former employee testified last week about how the company promotes content to children. Frances Haugen said the company was aware, for example, that its algorithms can lead minors to eating disorder content. Instagram currently says...
KIDS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ed Markey
Person
Nick Clegg
The Independent

Facebook expands harassment policy to protect public figures

Facebook will expand its policies on harassment to remove more harmful content, the company said Wednesday in its latest change following congressional testimony from a whistleblower who faulted the social media giant for not doing enough to stop harmful content.Under the new, more detailed harassment policy, Facebook will bar content that degrades or sexualizes public figures, including celebrities, elected officials and others in the public eye. Existing policies already prohibit similar content about private individuals.Another change will add more protections from harassment to government dissidents, journalists and human rights activists around the world. In many nations, social media harassment...
INTERNET
Daily Mail

Facebook is open to changing US law that protects companies from being held accountable for what users post on their platforms and will give regulators access to its algorithms: Top spokesman Nick Clegg says 'we need greater transparency'

A top Facebook executive said Sunday that the tech giant is willing to let regulators access its algorithms 'to ensure its algorithms are performing as intended and are not harming users.'. Nick Clegg, vice president of global affairs, was a guest on CNN's 'State of the Union' where he defended...
INTERNET
dataversity.net

What Facebook and Big Tobacco Got Wrong (but AI Governance Can Still Get Right)

Click to learn more about author Anthony Habayeb. Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen’s testimony to Congress about abusive algorithms and AI referenced Big Tobacco’s enormous influence and fall in the latter half of the 20th century. What’s challenging about the comparison, however, is that smoking is unequivocally bad for you. AI governance offers great promise to enhance our lives, so we need the software industry to avoid the catastrophic mistakes of tobacco. Companies should never knowingly ignore or try to spin the risks and harms of these technological advances. Now is the time to expect greater organizational transparency, governance, and accountability.
TECHNOLOGY
CNN

Facebook could be facing a Big Tobacco reckoning

New York, NY (CNN Business) — It's been a tough week for Facebook. Whistleblower Frances Haugen testified to Congress that the company is aware that its platforms are used to spread hate and misinformation but has failed to take action to prevent it. The social media giant and several of its services were also hit with widespread outages.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tobacco Industry#Facebook Oversight Board#Social Media Site#Facebook To Big Tobacco#Abc News#Congress#Cnbc#Instagram
Turnto10.com

Facebook could face SEC probe for 'misleading' the public, investors

WASHINGTON (SBG) — When Frances Haugen left Facebook with thousands of internal documents, she didn't just bring them to the press or Congress. She filed at least eight complaints with the Securities and Exchange Commission alleging the social media giant misled the public, Congress and investors. The ball is now...
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Facebook
TMZ.com

Facebook Whistleblower Frances Haugen Compares FB To Tobacco, Opioids

Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen just told a room full of lawmakers Mark Zuckerberg's company is just like Big Tobacco ... and she wants government oversight. Frances is testifying before Congress Tuesday and she just ripped into her former employer ... saying FB deepens divides, destabilized democracies and makes young girls and women feel bad about their bodies.
BUSINESS
The Oregonian

Testimony from former Facebook executive stuns Congress

WASHINGTON — A former Facebook data scientist has stunned lawmakers and the public with revelations of the company’s awareness of apparent harm to some teens from Instagram and her accusations of dishonesty in its fight against hate and misinformation. Now she is coming before Congress. Frances Haugen has come forward...
CONGRESS & COURTS
gamesindustry.biz

Games industry hit by Facebook outage

A nearly six-hour outage not only locked 3.5 billion people out of Facebook and its various owned platforms, but also affected games companies reliant on its services. The company's entire suite of apps and websites was down from around 4pm to 10pm BST yesterday, according the BBC, with Facebook claiming this was due to issues caused by "configuration changes on the backbone routers that coordinate network traffic between our data centers."
INTERNET
mediapost.com

Facebook Calls Devastating '60 Minutes' Whistleblower Segment 'Misleading'

Facebook was quick to respond to the latest body blow to its reputation: Sunday night’s “60 Minutes’ segment with a whistleblower who accused the platform of engaging in “a betrayal of democracy.”. The whistleblower, Frances Haugen, a former product manager on Facebook’s Civic Integrity team, revealed her identity publicly for...
INTERNET
KCBS News Radio

KCBS News Radio

San Francisco, CA
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from the Bay Area.

 https://www.audacy.com/kcbsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy