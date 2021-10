It’s January 4th, 2020. Buffalo Bills fans from all around the country are waking up in Houston, Texas, most likely nursing slight hangovers from the Mafia Takeover Street Party in downtown Houston the night before. They’re pulling on their jerseys, wriggling into their Zubaz and heading to the lot. It’s a gorgeous day in Houston, something Buffalonians aren’t used to. We’re partying in the warm sunshine, in a large grass lot across from NRG stadium. It’s packed and, besides the heat, feels just like home. Bowling ball shots and shot-skis, parades of people snaking their way through the lot making sure to get some face time with each of their friends they don’t get to see as often. Spirits are high, and the shout song is loud as we make our way into the stadium.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO