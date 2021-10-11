ROYAL NEWS Star-studded lineup for Prince William’s Earthshot Prize Awards revealed The Duchess of Cambridge is slated to attend the ceremony on Oct. 17

The first-ever Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony will be a star-studded affair. Prince William will be joined by his wife the Duchess of Cambridge at the event on Sunday, Oct. 17, in London along with a slew of famous faces. The inaugural ceremony, hosted by Clara Amfo and Dermot O’Leary, will feature performances by Ed Sheeran, KSI and Yemi Alade, Shawn Mendes and Coldplay, while the five Earthshot Prize winners will be announced by the Duchess of Cambridge, Emma Thompson, Emma Watson, David Oyelowo and Mo Salah. Sir David Attenborough will also speak at the ceremony.

The awards ceremony will be hosted by Clara Amfo and Dermot O’Leary

Jason Knauf, CEO of the Royal Foundation said, “The Earthshot Prize has been designed to celebrate our finalists as the visionary leaders that they are. The blockbuster roster of artists, athletes, and presenters that have signed on for our inaugural awards show proves just how much excitement there is for optimistic action to rise to the great challenges of our time.”

He added, “This will be an award show unlike any you’ve seen before that will entertain you and inspire you to take action to repair the planet in this decisive decade.”

The upcoming event is described as “the most sustainable awards ceremony in BBC history.” Coldplay’s performance outside of London’s Alexandra Palace will use energy powered by 60 cyclists. “Through incredible performances, stunning story-telling, and state-of-the-art technology, this one-hour ceremony will focus on turning the current pessimism surrounding environmental issues into optimism by celebrating the people and places driving change – the first-ever Earthshot Prize Finalists and Winners,” the foundation said.