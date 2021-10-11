CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
White Sox or Cubs? Do you really have to pick a side? John Cusack says no, sports blogger says that’s ‘against the rules’

By WBBM Newsradio Staff
 3 days ago
Photo credit Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports; Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sport

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) — Twitter was abuzz Monday over a video of an overeager blogger from Barstool Sports Chicago confronting actor John Cusack about what he viewed as his sudden support for the White Sox since the team became American League Division Central champions.

The 70-second clip showed the blogger, Dave Williams, walking up to Cusack at Guaranteed Rate Field before Sunday’s White Sox game, fist-bumping and then asking the actor about jumping on the “White Sox bandwagon” since he was a Cubs fan.

Cusack, after telling Williams he could support whichever team he wants, quizzes him on White Sox facts, to which the blogger responds incorrectly.

Next, an interesting exchange took place:

“Half the fun about being a fan is being miserable. You can’t just go to the Cubs’ side when —“ Williams said.

“I went to both parks growing up,” interrupted Cusack, sharing an experience that many Chicagoland natives enjoyed during their youth.

Apparently, that’s inconsequential.

“But that doesn’t count. You can’t do that. That’s like against rules. That’s the best part of having Chicago — you’ve got two teams to root for,

“We’ll have to agree to disagree,” Cusack, an Evanston native, responded.

Williams threw up his arms in exasperation and went on to say Cusack was No. 1 on his ban list.

For those of you out of the know, Chicago has two baseball teams — the White Sox and the Cubs — and when asked which they support, many residents would choose one or the other. Geography may have also influenced this decision, with many South Siders choosing the South Side-based White Sox and many North Siders choosing the team on their side of town, the Cubs. But in the end, as Cusack pointed out, a lot of people grew up supporting both teams, and picking sides is typically lighthearted.

When Barstools Sports posted the video on Twitter Sunday, Williams got a lot of heat but he wasn't alone in his stance. People supported him, too.

Check out some of the comments below.

What say you, Chicagoland? Do you really have to pick a side?

