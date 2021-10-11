Rangers do not name captain, instead name six alternate captains for 2021-22

The Rangers will again not have a captain in 2021-22, but they will have six players wear the Alternate Captain’s “A” on their sweaters this year.

Per head coach Gerard Gallant, the Rangers will have Barclay Goodrow, Chris Kreider, Artemi Panarin, Ryan Strome, Jacob Trouba, and Mike Zibanejad serve as alternate captains this season.

Gallant told the media that it was his call to not name a captain, which was approved by team president and GM Chris Drury.

The Rangers have not had anyone wear the captain’s “C” since Ryan McDonagh in 2017-18, after having a captain all but one season (the 2005-06 post-lockout year) from 1961-2018. The team did, however, have five alternate captains in 2018-19, and four in both 2019-20 and 2020-21.

Kreider, Panarin, Trouba, and Zibanejad were the alternate captains last season. This will be the fourth season Kreider and Zibanejad will wear the A, and the second for Panarin and Trouba, who replaced Jesper Fast and Marc Staal in the role in 2020-21.

