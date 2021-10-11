CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Rangers do not name captain, instead name six alternate captains for 2021-22

By Writers
WFAN Sports Radio
WFAN Sports Radio
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JT2UC_0cNuWZQn00

The Rangers will again not have a captain in 2021-22, but they will have six players wear the Alternate Captain’s “A” on their sweaters this year.

Per head coach Gerard Gallant, the Rangers will have Barclay Goodrow, Chris Kreider, Artemi Panarin, Ryan Strome, Jacob Trouba, and Mike Zibanejad serve as alternate captains this season.

Gallant told the media that it was his call to not name a captain, which was approved by team president and GM Chris Drury.

The Rangers have not had anyone wear the captain’s “C” since Ryan McDonagh in 2017-18, after having a captain all but one season (the 2005-06 post-lockout year) from 1961-2018. The team did, however, have five alternate captains in 2018-19, and four in both 2019-20 and 2020-21.

Listen to New York sports talk now on Audacy and shop the latest Rangers team gear

Kreider, Panarin, Trouba, and Zibanejad were the alternate captains last season. This will be the fourth season Kreider and Zibanejad will wear the A, and the second for Panarin and Trouba, who replaced Jesper Fast and Marc Staal in the role in 2020-21.

Follow Lou DiPietro on Twitter: @LouDiPietroWFAN

Comments / 0

Related
The Hockey Writers

Every NHL Team’s Worst Contract

In the modern NHL, contract and salary cap management may be more critical than ever. With the cap kept flat due to the financial consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic, teams need to be thinking not only about the here and now, but about the long-term implications of any contract they sign. General managers who can minimize bad contracts will likely be the GMs who find the most success.
NHL
Yardbarker

New York Rangers say hold on; will not name a captain to start the season

The Rangers made an announcement today that certainly involves some serious head scratching. According to the team, they will not be naming a captain at this time. Instead, they will be going with not four, but SIX alternate captains to start the season. Rangers name six alternate captains. The Rangers...
NHL
NHL

Giordano named first captain of Kraken

Defenseman had held role with Flames; Gourde, Eberle, Schwartz, Larsson to rotate as alternates. Mark Giordano was named the first captain of the Seattle Kraken on Monday. The 38-year-old defenseman will be Seattle's on-ice leader when it begins its inaugural season at the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday (10 p.m. ET; ESPN, ESPN+, SN, TVAS).
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
NHL

Jenner named captain of Blue Jackets, replaces Foligno

Forward entering ninth season with Columbus; Werenski, Bjorkstrand, Nyqvist to be alternates. Boone Jenner was named captain of the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday. The 28-year-old forward replaces Nick Foligno, who was traded last season. Jenner had been an alternate captain since 2015-16. "I'm very excited to wear the 'C'...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barclay Goodrow
Person
Ryan Mcdonagh
Person
Chris Drury
Person
Artemi Panarin
Person
Jacob Trouba
Person
Gerard Gallant
Person
Chris Kreider
Person
Marc Staal
Person
Ryan Strome
6abc

Philadelphia Flyers coach Alain Vigneault disappointed by Robin Lehner's accusations

Philadelphia Flyers coach Alain Vigneault has pushed back against accusations made by Vegas Golden Knights goalie Robin Lehner that appeared to implicate Vigneault and the Flyers in the medical malpractice of players. Lehner posted a series of tweets on Saturday about the treatment of players by NHL teams in an...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rangers#Captains#Gm
nhltradetalk.com

Sabres and Interested Teams Agree to Eichel Trade Condition

If the Buffalo Sabres are going to trade Jack Eichel, they’ve now come to realize that they’ll have to agree to a certain condition. For teams interested in possibly acquiring Eichel, they know they’ll be asking for this condition or there’s no trade. In other words, it’s a deal-breaker. That...
NHL
the-rink.com

Blackhawks finalize roster, announce alternate captains

The Chicago Blackhawks finalized their season-opening roster after making three transactions on Tuesday, as the team recalled MacKenzie Entwistle and Philipp Kurashev from the Rockford IceHogs, moved Wyatt Kalynuk from injured reserve to long-term injured reserve and placed Andrew Shaw on long-term injured reserve. With the moves, the Blackhawks cemented...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Hockey
Reading Eagle

Reading Royals to welcome five former Philadelphia Flyers to Santander Arena this season

Five former Philadelphia Flyers will be appearing at Santander Arena during Reading Royals’ games this season. The Royals announced the “Flyers Fridays” promotion on Monday, which includes five games in which the former Philadelphia players will be at the arena for pregame autographs and question-and-answer sessions. Fans at each of the games will receive a poster with the featured ex-Flyer.
NHL
themackreport.com

Max Newton named Merrimack's captain

Max Newton has been named captain of the Merrimack men’s hockey team for the 2021-22 season. Logan Drevitch, Declan Carlile, and Liam Walsh will serve as alternate captains. Newton is a graduate student who played three seasons at Alaska but transferred to the Warriors last season. In nine games last year, he finished with seven points.
NHL
WFAN Sports Radio

WFAN Sports Radio

New York City, NY
952
Followers
4K+
Post
264K+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from NYC, including the Yankees, Mets, Giants, Knicks and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/wfan

Comments / 0

Community Policy