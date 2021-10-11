CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasadena, CA

Reddit Is Cracking Up Over This Monsters, Inc. Pumpkin At Trader Joe's

By Gina LaVecchia Ragone
mashed.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's monster season, and we're all in a mood. If you're not quite feeling it yet, a great place to feel fall feelings is at Trader Joe's, where the flowering mums, pumpkin displays, apple cider, and even a fall ice cream will get your mind right. Winning the season so far is the Hastings Ranch Trader Joe's store in Pasadena, California, where a stout-looking squash (we want to say a pumpkin, or could it be a butternut?) proved to be inspirational for an artistic team member.

www.mashed.com

ComicBook

Krispy Kreme Is Changing Its Name

Henceforth Krispy Kreme shall be known as Krispy Skreme...well, until Halloween, that is. Monday afternoon, the iconic doughnut chain announced a temporary change in its name as part of its overarching Halloween promotion. Along with special Krispy Kreme boxes and other associated marketing collateral, the chain is introducing four all-new doughnuts and some new promotions all in celebration of spooky season.
RESTAURANTS
EatThis

Trader Joe's Shoppers Are Secretly Obsessed With This Underrated Item

Most Trader Joe's shoppers like to go for the classic favorites: Cauliflower Gnocchi, Mandarin Orange Chicken, and that coveted Everything But The Bagel Seasoning, to name a few. But TJ's most frequent shoppers—the ones that peruse the shelves and look for those hidden gems you never seem to give a second glance—know exactly where to look and what to buy. And according to some avid Reddit users, one of the most underrated items that Trader Joe's shoppers love is their Peppercorn-Garlic Boneless Pork Tenderloin.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Mashed

Trader Joe's Vegan Feta Cheese Has Shoppers Excited

Following a vegan diet is a big commitment. It requires cutting out many commonly consumed foods, including eggs, cheese, milk, and even honey, while also being mindful of ingredients, since these products often pop up in surprising places. Cheese is a very popular ingredient that is used in a wide variety of meals and dishes, so cutting it out can be difficult. Therefore, it comes as no surprise that vegans might be on the lookout for a good cheese alternative that they can use to recreate vegan versions of many favorite foods.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Consumer Reports.org

15 Trader Joe's Vegan Snacks Worth Trying

Trader Joe’s can be a gold mine of vegan foods, with scrumptious options even for nonvegans who are reducing their meat intake and consuming more plant-based foods and beverages. “Regardless of your diet, everyone can benefit from a vegetarian, plant-based diet some of the time,” says Consumer Reports nutritionist Amy...
theforestscout.com

Your Guide to Trader Joe’s New Fall Items

It’s that time of the year again- fall is rolling in and Trader Joe’s is stocking up on our favorite fall items. In case you haven’t seen the recent hype that Trader Joe’s has received from Tik Tok, Trader Joe’s is known for having the best autumn food and we are here to review a few of their new items for you. Here are the three products we reviewed for this week.
FOOD & DRINKS
Reverse Wine Snob

Trader Joe's Grand Reserve Paso Robles Cabernet Franc - Rather Tasty

A highly approachable and fun to drink TJ's wine made by Austin Hope? We investigate the origins of the Trader Joe's Grand Reserve Paso Robles Cabernet Franc Lot #103. Cabernet Franc from Paso Robles, California. $12.99 exclusively at Trader Joe's. We've become big fans of Cabernet Franc, especially through some...
FOOD & DRINKS
mashed.com

The Internet Is Cracking Up Over This Hooters Rainbow Tweet

Rainbows have captured the imagination for hundreds of years. In Norse mythology, a rainbow bridge leads straight to Asgard, while ancient Greeks believed they were the personification of the figure Iris, per BBC. The image of rainbows has even brought on a spirit of hope across many countries during the COVID-19 pandemic. You may imagine a pot of gold appearing at the end of your ideal rainbow, but denizens across the net recently saw what truly laid in store at the end of one particular rainbow.
INTERNET
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Trader Joe’s Reveals its Pasta-Selling Secrets

While Trader Joe’s sells more than 30 types of pasta, the majority of which are made with wheat semolina, its best seller is a vegan, plant-based pasta alternative, the grocer revealed in its latest podcast titled, Trader Joe’s Noodles Around with Pasta and Olives. “Our No. 1 selling pasta is...
EatThis

Trader Joe's Shoppers Love These 9 Healthy Weight Loss Foods

When you need to grab some groceries for the week, you can't go wrong shopping at Trader Joe's. This one-stop shopping destination has something for everyone, including some top-tier offerings that can make any dieter happy. While some of the store's products can easily put a dent in any weight-loss regimen, denizens of Reddit recently identified a ton of Trader Joe's weight loss foods that can help you shed some pounds while tasting great.
Real Simple

The 5 Best Pastas at Trader Joe's, According to Employees

By the looks of the 9 best Trader Joe's products of 2021, according to customers and the 21 products Trader Joe's employees can't live without, you might guess that TJ's fans are not so fond of pasta. The fan list includes zero noodles, and the crew member one features just two (Vegetable Pad Thai and Joe's Diner Mac 'n Cheese). And none of those are the pastas alone; they're more about the sauces, if you ask us!
Simmer and Boil

7 Trader Joe's Fall Foods That Are Actually Healthy

Whether you’re holding on to summer or excitedly welcoming the crisp breeze and crunch of leaves beneath your feet, one thing is certain: fall food never disappoints. It’s time to trade in summer corn and watermelon for a bevvy of fall produce and seasonal flavors. Since we all eagerly await the arrival of fall foods—both favorites and newcomers—at Trader Joe's, I decided to scour the aisles to find the grocery chain's healthiest fall eats.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
fox13news.com

Sausage mummy recipe for Halloween – with optional candy eyeballs

TAMPA, Fla. - It’s that time of year when spooky twists on meals are concocted, and this one is pretty easy. Sausage mummies don’t require a lot of ingredients and it doesn’t take long to make. All you need is dough, sausage, and an egg for the egg wash. As...
TAMPA, FL
thedowneylegend.com

Let’s Pumpkin it up this Fall!

With many coffee shops coming out with seasonal fall drinks, they are becoming increasingly popular among Downey students like Nathan Estrada,12. “I would say Starbucks has the strong pumpkin flavor and strongest coffee,” Estrada stated. “But overall Dunkin’ is my preferred because it is not as strong but it’s strong enough and the quality overall is better”.
DOWNEY, CA
Mashed

The Unexpected Surprise One Trader Joe's Shopper Found In Their Ravioli

We'll have to admit that there is a certain amount of trust that comes into play whenever we pick up items from the grocery, particularly since most items are bagged or boxed so they can't be subject to a thorough once over. It's no surprise then that every now and then we'd find things we didn't expect in our grocery items. At its worst, a grocery manufacturing error can actually trigger an expensive product recall (like the time Whole Foods pulled back its vodka sauce because it had milk in it, but failed to declare it on a label, per ABC). But at its most lighthearted, a grocery manufacturer's error can provide a few giggles, like the one involving Trader Joe's and a bag of mini ravioli with cheese filling.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
vegnews.com

Vegan Cheese Options at Trader Joe’s Expand with Launch of Dairy-Free Feta

Grocery chain Trader Joe’s just increased its vegan cheese options with the launch of Vegan Feta Cheese Alternative. The new vegan cheese is made from coconut oil, potato starch, and potato protein. Trader Joe’s vegan feta comes in a block that is surrounded by brine—similar to traditional feta—and is sold in a 300-gram (10.6-ounce) container for $4.99.
FOOD & DRINKS
mashed.com

Krispy Kreme's New Halloween Doughnuts Are So Cute It's Scary

Last year, Krispy Kreme wowed fans by releasing a line of monster-themed donuts. These creations featured signature treats like the Frank Monster Donut that came in the likeness of Frankenstein and was decorated with green icing, sprinkles, and pretzel pieces that resembled neck bolts. These creative takes on spooky classics raised the bar and many might have hoped for Krispy Kreme to bring back these perfect Halloween pastries.
RESTAURANTS
mashed.com

Dunkin' Just Dropped These Bewitching Halloween Cups

Starbucks fans are far from new to the idea of seasonal merchandise, but now Dunkin' loyalists can get in on the fun, too. According to Elite Daily, on October 6, Dunkin' announced that they would be releasing a Halloween item, their first in a very long time. Dunkin' posted a photo on Instagram of two new tumblers fans can buy at their nearest location, and people seem to be very excited. As one person commented on the post, in all caps, "NEED STAT."
FOOD & DRINKS
adafruit.com

Monster M4sk Pennywise Pumpkin #ElectronicHalloween

A scary pumpkin that might come back earlier than 27 years. This pumpkin was inspired by a painted white fantasy pumpkin I saw online. Every year I make my friend’s Halloween costume, but because this year Halloween is…different…I decided I’d make him a pumpkin instead. He’s into “IT” and Pennywise and all that other scary stuff. I thought a painted pumpkin would be perfect. Then I thought a painted foam pumpkin would last longer. THEN I thought…what if I made the eyes animatronic? And then the pumpkin would have to be dimensional…and here we are. The cool effects on this pumpkin are all thanks to an Adafruit Monster M4sk. The parts aren’t cheap, and this isn’t a quick build, but I think the end result is worth it. For the entire project you will need the following items and tools. I’m listing them in the order I used them, links are for reference, feel free to sub tools and materials with what you’re most comfortable with.
LIFESTYLE

