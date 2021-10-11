This Chef's Reaction To A Steak Tartare Complaint Has TikTok Divided

Sunny Anderson gave her Instagram followers the opportunity to hang out with her for half a day on October 12, starting with her commute into midtown Manhattan for an appearance on the "Today" show. Then the host of the new Food Network show "Chocolate Meltdown" stopped by the Diamond District — just to browse, not to buy. Finally, heading for the Holland Tunnel and her escape from New York, Anderson made one more stop. She had seen the place on a previous day when she was stuck in traffic on her way to the tunnel: an Oh K-Dog location in the West Village. According to the Oh K-Dog website, the place sells Korean rice dogs, a popular street food in that country that is making inroads into America with locations in four states and counting.

