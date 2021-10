Five Rohingya men have been arrested over the killing of a prominent community leader in a refugee camp in Bangladesh, police said Sunday, adding that they were probing links to a militant group. Mohib Ullah -- a high-profile figurehead for the more than 800,000-strong Muslim minority who fled the Myanmar military in a mass exodus -- was killed by gunmen late Wednesday in one of the spawling camps in southeast Bangladesh. His family blamed militants from the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA), a group behind several attacks in Myanmar, with activists claiming they were enraged by his growing popularity in the camps. "We have arrested five people over the murder of Mohib Ullah," the commanding officer of the police unit in charge of camp security, Naimul Haque, told AFP.

